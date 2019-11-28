Fines Jump, Additional Alternate Side Parking During Snow Emergencies as DPW Winter Parking Begins Dec. 1

By Dylan Deprey

As Milwaukee has already seen a glimpse of what winter had to offer, the Department of Public Works has changed several Winter Parking Regulations, including additional alternate side parking and steeper fines during snow emergencies.

Last year, Milwaukee was buried in snow and saw five two-day snow emergencies. During these operations, there were nearly 26,000 citations issued for those that did not comply with the alternate side parking rules. This means that between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. motorists were to park on the even side of street on an even day and vice versa with the odd.

Tom Woznick, DPW Parking Services Manager, said he wanted to see the citation numbers decrease this year, during a DPW press conference on Nov. 26.

“We don’t want to issue citations, we want compliance so we can clear the curbs and have safe and passable streets,” Woznick said. “It also allows us to be more efficient in plowing rather than weaving around cars.”

Woznick said alternate side parking would apply to all streets in the City of Milwaukee, unless otherwise noted on the signs along the street. He added that certain streets on the Eastside and Downtown that were once no-parking-tow-away zones were now alternate side parking as well.

He said after last year, there was also a push from constituents for stiffer penalties for people who did not comply with the alternate side parking rules during snow emergencies.

This year, the first infraction starts at $50. For the second incident, the fine would increase to $100, and eventually $150 for any others after. He added that vehicles parked for days at a time during snow emergencies were at risk of being towed.

Along with notifying local media, and providing updates on Facebook and Twitter, DPW also has text notices available as well as a NextDoor account. Anybody looking for information regarding their street specifically can visit Milwaukee.gov/winterparking or call 286-CITY (2489).

“Always follow the posted signs as precedent, and snow emergencies are in effect until posted by DPW,” said Jeffrey Polenske, Commissioner of Public Works. “We’re not here to issue citations. We want to re-educate the public for Dec. 1, and the new parking regulations.”