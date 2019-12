A fundraiser for the Bahamas Honorary Consul, Michael Fountain was hosted by (l-r) Michelle Pitts, Bathena Webber, Faithe Colas, Sandra Robinson and George & Gina Koonce (not pictured).

To support the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts on the islands of the Grand Bahamas and Abaco, visit consulbahamaschicago.com

(Photo by Yvonne Kemp)