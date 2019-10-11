30th Anniversary AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run Raises $361,900

Thousands of participants and supporters from across Wisconsin walked, ran and volunteered today at the Summerfest grounds for the 30th Anniversary AIDS Walk Wisconsin and 5K Run. All came together to raise $361,900 to support HIV prevention, care and treatment programs throughout the state. AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run recognized individual walkers and runners and awarded three unique team competitions that challenged groups to raise funds for services offered at the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW) HIV Medical Home.

The winner of the Raising the Bar Challenge is Taylor’s Milwaukee, which raised $5,965. The Raising the Bar Challenge is a friendly competition among bars and nightclubs across the state.

This year’s Employee Resource Group Challenge winner is the team from Northwestern Mutual whose fundraising total was $6,541. The challenge is designed for LGBTQ professionals and their allies in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The top fundraising team overall is The ARCW Staff, Family and Friends team, raising $29,579.

The top individual fundraiser this year is Michael Bersch from Lake Havasu, AZ who raised $8,182. Bersch is a Wisconsin native who has participated in this event for 14 years.

The Ryan Braun Challenge raised a total of $65,455. Milwaukee Brewers’ left fielder #8, Ryan Braun, and the Brewers Community Foundation matched gifts raised in the last eight days leading up to the AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run.

“Thank you to everyone for raising critically-needed funds to support HIV prevention, care and treatment programs for people living with and at risk for HIV in Wisconsin,” said Michael Gifford, President & CEO of the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.

“Your incredible commitment to this cause is helping change the conversation about HIV, and I am honored that you showed up today to celebrate 30 years of progress in Wisconsin’s response to HIV,” Gifford said.

Winners of the 5K run were Tim Boeder (men) at 22:43, and Sarah Langford (women) at 21:09. This year’s corporate sponsors included Presenting Sponsor MillerLite; Premier Sponsor the Brewers Community Foundation; Principal Sponsor ARCW Pharmacy; Major Sponsors Quest Diagnostics and EY; Champion Sponsors Direct Supply, Gilead and Green Bay Packers; and, In-Kind Sponsors Bell Ambulance and Culligan.

Over the past 30 years of AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run, more than 128,000 registrants have come from all over the state to participate. AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run has collectively raised more than $13.5 million that directly benefits individuals in our state who are impacted by HIV. Funds raised will support prevention, care and treatment services offered at the ARCW HIV Medical Home and are critical in ensuring everyone with or at risk for HIV has access to high quality healthcare, regardless of their ability to pay.

AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin

The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW) is a nationally recognized leader in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The nonprofit organization is best known for its high-quality HIV patient outcomes. ARCW operates the only HIV Medical Home in America recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The HIV Medical Home model of care offers integrated health and social services including medical, dental, mental health and pharmacies, along with case management and social support provided by a team of professionals dedicated to patient care. Through its integrated approach, more than 7,000 HIV patients gain the healthcare and social services they need to live long, healthy and fulfilling lives with HIV. ARCW is also a leading provider of innovative and aggressive prevention services that help at-risk individuals remain HIV negative. The organization operates in 12 locations in Wisconsin, as well as in Denver, CO and Saint Louis, MO.

To learn more, please visit www.arcw.org, and the organization’s Facebook and Twitter pages.