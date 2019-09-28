On September 15th, the Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21 to 16 before a sold out crowd; the Packers started out hot by scoring three touchdowns in the first half.

The defense for the Vikings came to play in the second half, but their offense was held to 16 points by the Packer defense. The game was dedicated to the late Bart Starr #15 who served at different times as quarter back and coach for the Packers. His wife Cherry Starr was escorted on the field by Brett Favre and given a helmet from the Bart Starr years.