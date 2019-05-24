Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee Demand Social and Economic Changes, and Promise “No Fun”

By Dylan Deprey

As Milwaukee rolls into festival season, the Panther’s roar will be heard all summer long. From the Bucks playoffs to the Democratic National Convention, the Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee want to make a stand for those who are not able to reap the benefits.

“If there is no justice, Milwaukee will have no fun,” King Rick said.

King Rick and the Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee hosted a press conference outside the Summerfest offices on May 22, to demand changes to the City’s social and economic conditions. They announced they will be causing disturbances at festivals across the City as a protest to the current issues rippling across minority communities.

King Rick said the money generated from events Downtown was rarely ever seen across the Black and Brown communities in Milwaukee.

He said putting money towards things like education and replacing Lead laterals overpowered those like Downtown high rises and extending the street car. He noted the vast differences outside the downtown district, the racism, oppression and hyper segregation in Milwaukee and it’s suburban neighbors.

“The deplorable social and economic conditions that plague the black and brown community must end,” King Rick said. “If there is no justice, you shall have no peace.”

He said no festival was off-limits, which included Summerfest and events like Jazz in the Park.