New Caregiver Support Group Offered by Alzheimer’s Association

A new caregiver support group based in Milwaukee and sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association is welcoming attendees. The group’s first meeting will be held on Friday, April 5 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care – Bucyrus Campus, 2450 W. North Avenue in Milwaukee. The support group will meet regularly on the first Friday of every month.

The support group is designed to provide an open forum for caregivers or family members to voice their concerns and ask questions about Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. In addition to the emotional, educational and social support provided, the regularly scheduled meetings also allow participants to develop methods and skills to solve problems.

The support group is open to family members or caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. There is no cost to attend. For more information, please contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800.272.3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research whose mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and local services visit www.alz.org/sewi or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.