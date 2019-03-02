Join Joey and Holly Baird for their Third Season of The Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener Radio Show on WNOV 860 AM and 106.5 FM. Every Saturday morning, 9 am, March through October

Compiled By the Milwaukee Courier Staff

After several years of making how-to style gardening videos, Joey and Holly Baird wanted to find another way to teach and encourage the home gardener. They had a podcast for a couple of years and in 2015 they decided to reach out to a couple of radio stations.

WNOV was willing to give them a chance. Joey and Holly worked diligently to get the funding to be on the airwaves in 2016 but they did not succeed. Not letting failure stop them, they reached out to WNOV again and asked for a second chance to get on the airwaves for 2017.

Joey got laid off from his job and with a nice severance package, he was able to work full time to secure funding for The Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener Radio Show’s inaugural year. And through hard work, Holly secured a better full-time job, which allowed Joey to focus on the radio show, website, and social media full time.

The Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener Radio Show is self-funded through sponsor’s the Baird’s find to buy ad’s during their airtime. Sponsors are local and national, and are typically garden, health, or wellness related.

The show is structured with two topic-based segments, a third segment where they interview someone who may be an author, blogger, or someone in the community making a difference, and more.

Their fourth segment is listener’s questions. They encourage listeners to call in anytime during the show with their questions and comments, and during the final segment of the show the phone lines are open just for that. However, they do have questions they will address that have come in throughout the week.

To catch replays of the radio show, check out their gardening videos, and more visit thewisconsinvegetablegardener.com.