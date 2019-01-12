City of Milwaukee Health Department Offers Free Flu Shots

Flu Shots Available to City of Milwaukee Residents at No Charge

MILWAUKEE – Influenza activity is increasing in the City of Milwaukee. In response, the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is offering flu shots at no charge to City of Milwaukee residents.

Thanks to United Health Group, who donated over 700 additional flu vaccines to MHD, the City of Milwaukee Health Department will be holding a free flu immunization clinic at City Hall (200 E Wells St) on January 15th from 10am – 2pm. Anyone who has not gotten a flu shot this flu season is encouraged to come and get vaccinated.

In addition, City of Milwaukee residents can visit MHD’s walk-in clinics to receive a free flu shot while supplies last. No appointments are necessary and clients are seen on a first-come, first served basis. Clinic times and locations are as follows:

Location Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Keenan Health Center 3200 N 36th St 8 – 11 am Northwest Health Center 7630 W Mill Rd. 3 – 6 pm Southside Health Center 1639 S 23rd St. 3 – 6 pm 1 – 4 pm

“Flu activity is increasing in the City of Milwaukee” said Commissioner of Health, Dr. Jeanette Kowalik. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu and there is still time to get vaccinated before influenza activity peaks in Milwaukee.”

The flu is one of the most common respiratory illnesses in the United States, infecting millions of people each year. The virus is spread through the air when someone who is sick coughs, sneezes, or speaks. Symptoms of seasonal flu include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, and fatigue. Though common, the flu can result in serious health complications like pneumonia, bacterial infections, and hospitalization. Flu can sometimes lead to death.

Along with getting your flu shot, the City of Milwaukee Health Department encourages frequent hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes with your sleeve to reduce the spread of flu and other viruses. Those experiencing symptoms should stay home from work or school, get rest, and drink plenty of fluids. If your symptoms become progressively worse or severe, seek medical care.