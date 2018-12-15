On Sunday December 9th, 2018 the Green bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34 to 20 at Lambeau Field before a nearly sold out crowd of 77,000. The new coach Joe Philbin is currently in his 5th NFL season with the packers and is now the interim coach. The Packers (now 5-7-1) will play the Bears, Jets, and Lions to finish out the season.

This has created a potential, although improbable, path to the playoffs for the Packers. But first things first is they need to take care of their own business and win out. Although, not really, because they could still lose one game and still somehow get in, but more on that in a second. Will Aaron Jones continue to run the ball and develop a threat to other teams as the packers go into a rebuilding stage?

If Green Bay wins out, they need Washington to lose one game (at Jacksonville Jaguars, vs Tennessee Titans and vs Eagles), the Eagles to lose one game (at Las Angeles Rams, vs Houston Texans and at Washington), the Panthers to lose one game (vs New Orleans Saints, vs Atlanta Falcons and at Saints) and the Vikings to lose two (vs Miami Dolphins, at Detroit Lions, vs Chicago Bears).

While all that is going on, the Packers must play at the Chicago Bears, at the New York Jets and at home against the Lions. The Bears game is the most difficult one, and a contest the Packers will want to win. If they lose that (or any game), then each of the teams listed above must lose an additional game.

Photos by Kim Robinson