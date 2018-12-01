On Sunday November 25, 2018 at the US Bank Stadium the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers for a second time this season before a sold out crowd; the final score was 24 to 17.

The Packers defense and offensive line could not stop the Vikings from dominating the game.

At Half Time, the Vikings presented Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor given to # 84 Randy Moss with a special tribute from Brett Favre and others. Brett Favre’s 500th TD touch down pass was thrown to Randy Moss on October 12, 2010.

Photos By Kim Robinson