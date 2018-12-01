Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

The Minnesota Vikings Beat the Green Bay Packers

On Sunday November 25, 2018 at the US Bank Stadium the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers for a second time this season before a sold out crowd; the final score was 24 to 17.

The Packers defense and offensive line could not stop the Vikings from dominating the game.

At Half Time, the Vikings presented Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor given to # 84 Randy Moss with a special tribute from Brett Favre and others. Brett Favre’s 500th TD touch down pass was thrown to Randy Moss on October 12, 2010.

Photos By Kim Robinson

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Ana Martinez-Ortiz
Ethan Duran

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383