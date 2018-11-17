Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

The Green Bay Packers Defeated The Miami Dolphins 31 to 12

On Sunday November 11, 2018 the Green Bay Packers defeated the Miami Dolphins 31 to 12 before a sold out crowd.  The Packers put on the Aaron Jones # 33 running back show. Aaron Jones ran for 145 yards 2 touch downs and 67 LG (Longest Gain).  The packers (4-4-1) go into Seattle on Thursday night to face Russell Wilson who just lost to the Rams 31 to 36.

Jones was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round, 182nd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the 19th running back selected in that year’s draft. He was signed to a contract on May 5, 2017.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson

