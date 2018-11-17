Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Making it Work 101 – Donations Requested for School Supplies

Making it Work 101

My students need modified work (both for in-class work as well as homework), which requires the use of additional paper and ink to create that work.

My Students

My school is a high needs school in a large urban district. 67% of the students come from low income households in a school of 340 students. We serve students from K4-8th grades. Over half of the school population is classified as minority status.

I teach special education middle school students within the school who need all of their content and work modified to meet their individual needs.

My students are motivated to learn and need extra support and resources to engage them.

My Project

Our district is high needs. Funding has been cut drastically over the years, as it has in other districts around the country. However, our students’ needs, especially those that need extra help, continue to increase due to high poverty and trauma, despite the decrease in funding.

In an effort to close the learning gap for my students who have identified special education needs, they will require work including in class assignments and home work that is at their ability level.

This project (paper and ink) will enable me to provide modified work throughout the year, as the cost to do so surpasses the amount I am allocated each year.

To make a Donation, Click Here to go to the donation page on donorschoose.org.

