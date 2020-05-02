A Cry for Help Could Use Some Help after Founder and Nine-month-old Son Defeat COVID-19

By Dylan Deprey

There really is only one word to describe Bianca Williams—Strong.

Whether she’s working with women in some of the most human trafficked areas in Milwaukee, or educating the youth on the dangers of joyriding stollies, she gives Milwaukee everything she has, plus some.

She created A Cry for Help as an umbrella organization to provide resources to some of Milwaukee’s most disenfranchised.

From donating hygiene packs, clothes and food to alleviating pimp control on susceptible women in the streets, to providing housing and resources for domestic violence victims and even hosting youth programming and adult education courses, she never stops working for her city.

Along with serving those in need, she is a loving mother of five children.

Her whole world came to a startling halt, when a childcare worker tested positive at her nine-month-old son’s daycare.

It only took several days for COVID-19 symptoms to set in.

“I couldn’t even get up and cook a proper meal because I was just so beat.” Williams said. “We ended up having to go to the hospital. The baby was sick, I was sick and it was kind of traumatizing for me because I’ve never had to deal with this before.”

Between battling with the virus, her newborn in the NICU, getting calls from those in need and trying to keep her family afloat, it was the hardest four days of her life.

“If I fall, my kids fall. Then everything else around me falls, so it’s just been a big challenge,” Williams said.

She said they are home now, but her son still has an on-and-off fever. They are taking it easy and recovering, while separated from her other children for their safety.

She said it has been a battle to continue her work as a lot of resources she utilized to help others have run dry during the pandemic. Clothing donations are far and few, and funds for hygiene packs are running low. While she doesn’t want to cut programs, she most likely will have to.

“It was kind of heartbreaking to me because I’ve given up my household and personal funds, just to help the community. I know it’s a hard time right now for everyone, but on the other hand I’m being impacted and my kids are suffering too,” Williams said.

As much as she wants to get back to full force, her financial situation has become one of her biggest concerns.

She said she has stretched what she has, but at this point it was likely she would end up in debt.

“It’s just hard because I love my community. I love giving back. I love helping and doing the things that I do, so for me right now, I’m not really seeing the same help that I’ve given out in the city,” Williams said.

Community members looking to help this important local organization can donate at https://www.paypal.me/Acry4help. For more information on A Cry for Help and its services visit https://www.facebook.com/ACryForHelpFoundationLLC/