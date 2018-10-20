Kohl’s Awards $1 Million in Funds to Support Field Trips for Local Schools

By Rhea Riley

Over five-hundred schools in the greater Milwaukee area are expected to take more than 1,300 school field trips throughout the 2018-2019 school year thanks to the Kohl’s Field Trip Grant Program these schools were awarded more than $1 million. This program was created in 2013 has been able to raise over $6 Million dollars since its establishment.

The grants, each worth a maximum of $1,000, were awarded on a first-come first-served basis early this year in March. Out of those who applied, additional funds were granted to school districts in several counties, including Milwaukee, Dodge, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

“Kohl’s is honored to provide free field trips for area students and teachers as a great way to learn through hands-on experiences,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s senior vice president of communications.

“This funding will help our local teachers enrich their classroom curriculum through immersing students in engaging activities at some of Milwaukee’s top educational destinations.”

The Kohl’s Field Trip Grant will cover fees expected on field trips such as transportation, necessary educational materials, admittance fees, and substitute fees. The program will also allow schools to visit Kohl’s partnership organizations. This includes to local hotspots like the Milwaukee County Zoo, Milwaukee Art Museum, and the Milwaukee Public Museum.

For more information about the program visit www.kohlsfieldtrip.com