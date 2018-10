The Milwaukee Brewers sweep the Colorado Rockies in 3 games – 2 at Miller Park and the final game in Colorado – to become the NLDS champs. Game one Miller Park 3 to 2, Game 2 Brewers 3 to 0 and Game 3 Brewers 6 to 0. The Brewers will play the winner of the LA Dodgers or Atlanta Braves for the NLCS, GO BREWERS.

Photos by Kim Robinson