Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Detroit Tigers

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Detroit Tigers in a 3 game series at Miller park, then headed down to the windy city to defeat the Chicago Cubs 3 to 1 at Wrigley Field.  Jeremy Jeffress right hand pitcher closed out the Tigers series and Josh Hader Left hand pitcher closed out the cubs in  a one game play off to determine the winner of the NL National League  Central Division Champs.  The Brewers get a two day rest.  The hottest bat for the brewers is # 22 Christian Yelich has 36 home runs, 109 RBIs and a batting average .324. he is in the running for MVP of NL Central.

Photos by Kim Robinson

