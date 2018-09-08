Walk to End Alzheimer’s® Celebrates 25th Anniversary in Milwaukee Sunday, September 16 at Henry Maier Festival Park

Compiled By Milwaukee Courier Staff

The 25th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Milwaukee County—the 12th largest event of its kind in the nation—will be held on Sunday, September 16 at Henry Maier Festival Park. Joe, host of Feel Good Mornings with Joe on B 93.3, will serve as master of ceremonies to welcome thousands of individuals, families, and members of the corporate and small business community. A moving Promise Garden tribute to all those whose lives have been touched by Alzheimer’s will be led by former Wisconsin Governor Martin Schreiber. The ceremony will be followed by a beautiful walk around Lakeshore State Park and the Lake Michigan shoreline. On-site registration begins at 8:00 a.m., with the walk starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. Walkers will enjoy complimentary breakfast, music, team photos, a Caregiver Sanctuary tent with resources for hardworking caregivers, and the Purple Clubhouse activity area featuring family activities, temporary tattoos and a silly Purple selfie station. A special Promise Garden tribute will honor everyone whose lives have been touched by Alzheimer’s.

Walk participants can look forward to a celebration at the walk finish line this year. Nectarine, a Milwaukee based R&B band, will perform on the Briggs & Stratton stage from about 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Walkers are invited to enjoy the post-Walk entertainment and grab some lunch from one of the food trucks that will be brought onto the grounds. Walkers will enter the festival grounds at the South Gate and proceed to the Briggs and Stratton stage. Parking is free, courtesy of Milwaukee World Festival.

“Currently, more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to grow to as many as 16 million by 2050,” said Craig Simpkins, Director of Finance Integration & Transformation–GISC at Johnson Controls and co-chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Milwaukee County. “Our future is at risk unless we can find a way to change the course of this disease, said,” Alex Preciado, Marketing Consultant, is co-chairing the Walk with Simpkins.

The event is also supported by a committee of local community leaders.

In 2017, nearly $1 million was raised by the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Milwaukee County to help individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families access support and services, including the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline, support groups, research, education and training.

HOW TO REGISTER

Participants can register, support another walker and get information online at www.alz.org/walk. For questions or assistance, please call 800-272-3900. Registration can also be done the day of the walks, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The Walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

ABOUT WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Held annually in hundreds of communities across the country, this inspiring event calls on volunteers of all ages to become Champions in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Champions include people living with the disease, friends, families, neighbors, caregivers, and business and community leaders. Together we can end Alzheimer’s–the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

SPONSORS

The Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin thanks the numerous volunteers and sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, including Edward Jones, the National Presenting Sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and major local sponsors including My Two Elaines, Schreiber GR Group, Baird, and Zizzo Group. Thanks also to our media partner, B93.3 The 80’s to Today.

ABOUT THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and local services in Southeastern Wisconsin, visit www.alz.org/sewi or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.