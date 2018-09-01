SEWRPC Seeking Feedback on Amendment to VISION 2050 Related to Foxconn

Proposed amendment incorporates necessary land use changes and transportation improvements and also reexamines funding for the regional transportation system recommended by VISION 2050

Waukesha, Wis. – A proposed amendment to VISION 2050 incorporating land use changes and transportation improvements to serve the Foxconn campus is available for review and comment through September 30, 2018. Residents are also encouraged to attend one of six public meetings being held across Southeastern Wisconsin in mid-September.

Summary of Proposed Amendment

VISION 2050 was adopted by the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC) in 2016, prior to any knowledge of the Foxconn campus that is being developed in the Village of Mount Pleasant. Given the size and significance of the Foxconn development, it is necessary to amend VISION 2050 to incorporate land use changes to accommodate additional residents and jobs directly or indirectly related to the Foxconn manufacturing campus. The plan amendment also incorporates transportation improvements to serve the Foxconn manufacturing campus area, including improvements to roadways, transit services, and bicycle/pedestrian facilities.

SEWRPC SEEKING FEEDBACK ON AMENDMENT TO VISION 2050

As part of the plan amendment, based on changes in funding for transportation projects in the last State budget, staff also revisited the analysis of expected transportation costs and revenues. This updated analysis identifies the portion of the recommended transportation system that can reasonably be funded, which is referred to as the Fiscally Constrained Transportation Plan (FCTP). The analysis confirmed that expected revenues are insufficient for the recommended public transit improvements. It also shows that expected revenues will be insufficient to complete the recommended reconstruction of several portions of the Region’s arterial street and highway system by 2050. This will result mostly in a reduction in the amount of freeway that can be reconstructed, but will also reduce the amount of surface arterials (non-freeways) that can be reconstructed with additional lanes or can be newly constructed by 2050. Based on the updated analysis, several segments of the regional freeway system and two non-freeway segments would be removed from the FCTP under the plan amendment.

Join Us at a Public Meeting

Six public meetings on the proposed VISION 2050 amendment will be held in mid-September. Staff will be available in an “open house” format, so you can attend any time during the two-hour timeframe. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided. Oral comment may be given to a court reporter during the meeting or written comments may be submitted.

How to Submit Comments

The amendment and a 12-page summary of the amendment can be reviewed at vision2050sewis.org . Written comments may be provided via U.S. mail, email, or fax through September 30, 2018. All comments will be considered when preparing a revised plan amendment for consideration by the Commission Advisory Committees guiding VISION 2050 and by the Commission itself. Comments may be submitted in any of the following ways:

Plan Website: vision2050sewis.org

E-mail: vision2050@sewrpc.org

Mail: P.O. Box 1607, Waukesha, WI 53187-1607

Fax: (262) 547-1103

About VISION 2050

VISION 2050 recommends a long-range vision for land use and transportation in the seven-county Southeastern Wisconsin Region. It makes recommendations to local and State government to shape and guide land use development and transportation improvement, including public transit, arterial streets and highways, freight, and bicycle and pedestrian facilities, to the year 2050.

About SEWRPC

The Regional Planning Commission is the official areawide planning agency for infrastructure and land use for Southeastern Wisconsin. The Commission serves the following seven Southeastern Wisconsin Counties: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha. Under State law, Commission plans are advisory to local and State governments.