Public Meeting on the Safe Routes to Transit project along Burleigh Street on March 14

PUBLIC MEETING
SAFE ROUTES TO TRANSIT PROJECT ALONG BURLEIGH STREET
The City invites you to attend a Public Meeting on the Safe Routes to Transit project along Burleigh Street, from Sherman Boulevard to 20th Street. The details of the meeting are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time: 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.
Location: Moody Park Pavilion
2201 W. Auer Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Purpose of the meeting:
- Introduce the project and review potential bus stop improvements along the corridor
- Offer multiple opportunities for the public to provide input on bus stop improvement
locations and types of improvements
There will not be a formal presentation, so you are welcome to stop by anytime from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Project team members will be available for discussion and questions. All meeting materials will be made available on the project website after the meeting, milwaukee.gov/SRTT.
This meeting will be accessible to people with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact the project team at move@milwaukee.gov.