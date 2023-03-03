Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Public Meeting on the Safe Routes to Transit project along Burleigh Street on March 14

PUBLIC MEETING
SAFE ROUTES TO TRANSIT PROJECT ALONG BURLEIGH STREET

The City invites you to attend a Public Meeting on the Safe Routes to Transit project along Burleigh Street, from Sherman Boulevard to 20th Street. The details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time: 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.
Location: Moody Park Pavilion
2201 W. Auer Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53206

Purpose of the meeting:

  • Introduce the project and review potential bus stop improvements along the corridor
  • Offer multiple opportunities for the public to provide input on bus stop improvement
    locations and types of improvements

There will not be a formal presentation, so you are welcome to stop by anytime from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Project team members will be available for discussion and questions. All meeting materials will be made available on the project website after the meeting, milwaukee.gov/SRTT.

This meeting will be accessible to people with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact the project team at move@milwaukee.gov.

