Local AT&T Pioneer Volunteers Donate More Than 1,100 New Backpacks to Milwaukee Students

‘Tools for Learning’ Project Provides Backpacks Filled with School Supplies to Needy Students

More than 1,100 Milwaukee students have new backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year, thanks to a donation from the Milwaukee area AT&T Pioneers.

The AT&T Pioneers visited nine Milwaukee schools to donate the backpacks and school supplies as part of their annual “Tools for Learning” project. Each year, the Pioneers work to raise money, purchase supplies and stuff backpacks to help needy students start the school year fully supplied and ready to learn.

“Through our Tools for Learning project, the AT&T Pioneers are making sure over a thousand students in Milwaukee have the supplies they need to achieve and succeed in the classroom,” said Scott T. VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin.

“For some families, shopping for new backpacks and school supplies isn’t always an option,” he said. “The AT&T Pioneers have stepped up to help these students have the tools they need to be successful in school.”

Members of the AT&T Pioneers from the Milwaukee Broadway and North 35th Street offices, as well as employees from Waukesha and Brookfield, donated backpacks and supplies to the following nine Milwaukee schools:

• Auer Avenue School

• Clarke Street School

• Franklin School

• Hopkins Lloyd Community School

• Jackson School

• Keefe Avenue School

• LaFollette School

• Marvin Pratt Elementary

• NOVA Middle & High School

“As our children prepare to head back to school, some families don’t have the resources to provide school supplies,” said Dr. Keith P. Posley, Interim Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

Posley added, “Thanks to local organizations such as the AT&T Pioneers, our young people in nine schools will receive school supplies along with the knowledge that community members care about their success. We appreciate the many years of support our students have received from the AT&T Pioneers.”

Last year, the AT&T Pioneers donated over 700 new backpacks to seven schools in the Milwaukee area. The AT&T Pioneers are a local organization of employees and retirees who volunteer their time to various community causes.