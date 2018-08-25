Retirees Can Reenter the Workforce by Becoming a Caregiver

By Nyesha Stone

Back in the day, individuals couldn’t wait for the day when they could retire, but times have changed. According to an online survey conducted by Home Instead, Inc., 53 percent of working individuals approaching retirement say they believe they will return to work.

General Manager and Partner of Home Instead, Bret Beighley says there are job opportunities for retirees wanting to reenter the workforce, and one option is becoming a caregiver. With 78 percent of the retirees expressing that they want to make a “meaningful impact,” taking care of others can fulfill that need, said Beighley.

“This generation [of seniors] puts a higher value on staying productive,” he said.

He stated that some people don’t think their past work experience will translate into caregiving, but Beighley said their life experience is something they’re looking for when it comes to caregivers. Plus, not every caregiver has the same duties, it all depends on the client and their needs.

According to Beighley, caregiving is a good job for seniors because of the job’s flexibility. Most retirees either take care of a spouse already or just want to spend time with their grandchildren, so having a flexible schedule is a must for some.

But, there are many reasons, other than fulfillment, that make seniors want to return to work. It’s very common, now, for people to reach retirement and not have the funds to live comfortably for the rest of their days, so going back to work is a necessity.

Although Home Instead plans to employ some retirees, they haven’t found the right balance between hiring retirees and the younger generation who are just entering the workforce. But, Beighley doesn’t want that fact to discourage elders from trying to reenter the workforce.

Home Instead Senior Care network partners with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. They have a variety of services such as providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer’s care and hospice support.

To find out more on how to become a caregiver at Home Instead visit https://www.homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs