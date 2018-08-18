The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy Rewards University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Students with Research Grant

By Rhea Riley

Two students from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee were named recipients of the 2018 Accounting Education Research Grant, provided by The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).

The winners, Veena Brown and Amy Tegeler, received $7,000 in grant money to assist them on their project.

“Our selection committee is very intrigued by the opportunity to learn more about professionals who choose accounting as a second career,” said Alfonzo Alexander, Chief Ethics and Diversity Officer of NASBA.

Brown and Teegler’s research project, Giving Accounting a Second Chance: Factors Influencing Returning Students to Choose Accounting and Become CPA’s, will investigate the lack of accountants with their master’s degree, and the need for accounting professionals who obtain a broader set of skills.

Founded in 1908, NASBA provides a forum to the Nation’s Board of Accountancy and serves the 55 State Boards of Accountancy. The association also administers the U.S Certified Public Accountants Examination while encouraging the advancement and collective interests of the Boards of Accountancy.

The Accounting Education Research Grant program was established by NASBA in 2011. It focuses on sponsoring grants to encourage research on educational concerns for Certified Public Accountants, different accounting professions, and accounting interests. The program has since awarded more than $150,000 to academic researchers.

“Our selection committee is very intrigued by the opportunity to learn more about professionals who choose accounting as a second career,” said Alexander.

This year the grant program allocated $25,000 to its 2018 winners. Brown and Tegeler were amongst several other winners who submitted their proposals for the 2018 grant.

Helen Choy from Drexel University and Deirdre Derrick from the American Board of Internal Medicine were awarded $10,000 for their project, Reading Ability and Success in Accounting Program.

Bradrick Cripe, Linda Matuszewski, Ann Dzuranin, Rebecca Shortridge and Donald Kieso, comprised a team from Northern Illinois University in which they were awarded $5,900 for their project, Researching Exploring Determinants of the Path to Becoming a Certified Public Accountant.

The Accounting Education Research Grants is currently taking proposals for 2019 funding. The proposal period will be open until April 1, 2019.

More information about the grant and its recipients can be found at www.nasba.org