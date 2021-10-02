Peace Corps Announces New Peace Corps Prep Program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The Peace Corps announced the launch of Peace Corps Prep, an undergraduate certificate program, today at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Scheduled to kick off Spring 2022, the program will combine targeted coursework with hands-on experience, building the competencies needed for students to be Peace Corps volunteers or other intercultural fieldworkers. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is one of 11 new university partnerships.

“Today’s students understand the immense challenges of our era and are energetic advocates for change,” Peace Corps Acting Director Carol Spahn said. “Through the Peace Corps Prep program at UWM, students can develop the transferable skills necessary to influence change, advance global equity, and be an effective Peace Corps volunteer.”

Peace Corps Prep is an interdisciplinary certificate program at UWM open to any undergraduate major. Along with other experiential learning opportunities at UWM, it is hosted by their Center for Community-Based Learning, Leadership, and Research and administered by the Global and International Studies program.

“Peace Corps Prep is an opportunity for undergraduate students to develop competencies that will fortify their aspirations to serve abroad,” said La’Teashia Sykes, Peace Corps director of university programs. “Congratulations to UWM on joining the Peace Corps family. We are thrilled to work together to spark students’ interest in Peace Corps service.”

Peace Corps works with more than 150 partner institutions nationwide to deliver programming that underscores a commitment to global citizenship, intercultural competencies and a sense of service among students. Despite the global evacuation of all Peace Corps volunteers in March 2020 due to COVID-19, more than 700 undergraduate students completed the Peace Corps Prep program in the 2020-2021 academic year.

“As a returned Peace Corps volunteer (Poland 1996-1998), I am delighted to serve as the Peace Corps Prep Coordinator for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Connecting our vibrant and diverse student body to the opportunities the Peace Corps Prep program affords will help prepare UWM students for complex, multicultural 21st century lives; through foreign language study, internships and study abroad experiences, and a rich selection of internationally oriented coursework designed to cultivate globally minded problem solvers,” said Christine A. Wolf, assistant director of Global and International Studies at UWM.

“Cultivating these skills are essential for those interested in globally oriented scholarship and careers. The Peace Crops Prep program provides a framework in which to pursue this path, while helping students become more competitive for Peace Crops service at the same time,” Wolf added.

Interested students can find additional information about the Peace Corps Prep program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, by contacting: Christine A. Wolf at cawolf@uwm.edu.

About the Peace Corps:

The Peace Corps sends Americans with a passion for service abroad on behalf of the United States to work with communities and create lasting change. Volunteers develop sustainable solutions to address challenges in education, health, community economic development, agriculture, environment and youth development. Through their Peace Corps experience, Volunteers gain a unique cultural understanding and a lifelong commitment to service that positions them to succeed in today’s global economy. Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans of all ages have served in 142 countries worldwide. For more information, visit peacecorps.gov and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.