Scotty’s American and Vegan Cuisine Pop-Up Introduces Vegan Options Across Milwaukee

By Dylan Deprey

Around Milwaukee, everybody has their spots to eat. There is the chicken spot, the burger spot, the pizza spot, the gyro spot, the spot they claim to go but don’t really, the soul food spot, there’s mom’s kitchen.

But, what about a spot that serves fast food favorites with a Vegan twist?

Scotty’s American & Vegan Cuisine is a new locally owned catering service that gives vegan newcomers the opportunity to tease their taste buds with traditional American fast food, but also happens to be one-hundred percent vegan.

Hamilton Jackson, owner and head chef, said he was no rookie when it came to the restaurant business.

Along with 17 years of professional experience, cooking ran in his blood. He first grew up watching his grandmother and parents own restaurants, along with his cousins that also had the same culinary passion as him.

He has been a vegan for 10 years, and in that time, he has been experimenting in the kitchen…a lot.

From his famous vegan Lasagna, to vegan gyros and even vegan tiramisu and cinnamon rolls, Jackson keeps an open mind for any and all ideas.

“We’re trying to make it possible for people that are vegan, and wish they could have a gyro or a burger or something like that,” Hamilton said. “We’re also about making food for people that eat the standard American diet, but might want to try vegan options because it is healthier or they’re following a trend.”

Unlike his grandmother and parents, Jackson decided to ditch the brick and mortar restaurant for something a little more mobile, that minimized cost and follows along societies’ mobile and online environment.

“I try not to look at the beaten path, I try to look at outliers,” Hamilton said.

Scotty’s American and Vegan Cuisine will make its official appearance at the first ever Pop-Up event in partnership with The Tandem, 1848 W Fond Du Lac Ave., on Aug. 12.

Vegans, foodies and first-timers will experience a four-course meal that allows guests several options to choose from. The event costs $40, and includes soup, salad, entrée and dessert.

“I’ve got to say my Vegan Lasagna is probably my most popular,” Jackson said as he described the menu. “I’ve had that recipe down for years.”

Patience Phillips, Scotty’s American & Vegan Cuisine marketing director and local community advocate, said the pop-up shops was a way to network with restaurants along with the people they cater to in their communities.

“Instead of just staying Downtown or on the west side, we’re kind of moving around to different areas,” Phillips said. “For one, we can gauge the people and see what they like in a particular area, but also be able to reach people who might not be aware.”

Whether hungry patrons choose from sides like Apple Poppy-Seed Kale-Slaw or the Strawberry pecan salad, Hamilton said they would not be going home empty handed.

“If somebody can go through all four courses and slam it out, that’s great, but I think people will be bringing food home, and be satisfied,” Hamilton said.

Although the first Pop-Up is a week away, Hamilton said he has plenty ideas for the future of Scotty’s American and Vegan Cuisine. Whether it’s a vegan burger festival or Pop-Up at a local restaurant, “the goal is to make vegan comfort fast food as easily accessible as regular fast food all around the city,” Jackson said.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Scottys-American-Vegan-Cuisine-524679497914201/