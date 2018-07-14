Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Community Appreciation Day Offers Free Admission to Black Arts Fest MKE

Organizers of Black Arts Fest MKE today announced a partnership with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino for the inaugural festival at the Summerfest grounds Saturday, August 4 from noon until midnight. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Community Appreciation Day offers the opportunity to members of the community to enjoy the festival for FREE.

On Saturday, August 4, between noon and 3:00 p.m., the first 1,500 people that visit the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino tent at the mid gate will receive FREE admission to the festival. Those who receive a ticket for FREE admission will also get an offer for FKC Reward Play. Tickets for admission are only valid between noon and 3:00 PM.

“Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Community Appreciation Day extends a wonderful opportunity for the pubic to engage in Black culture,” said Patrice Harris, executive director of Black Arts Fest MKE. “We are thankful Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is a sponsor. Their engagement with Black Arts Fest MKE clearly demonstrates they recognize the importance of the festival to our community.”

“As one of the area’s largest employers represented by team members of many backgrounds, celebrating the diversity of our community is a priority for us,” said Rodney Ferguson, CEO and General Manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. “We’re proud our sponsorship will allow free admission to the first 1,500 attendees who are sure enjoy what promises to be a fantastic new event.”

Black Arts Fest MKE will take place Saturday, August 4 from noon until midnight at Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest grounds). From the time the gates open until they close, fest goers will enjoy traditional and contemporary dance forms, drumming, culturally focused activities for kids, a marketplace, contemporary music and more. Headline entertainment includes Bobby Rush, Tony! Toni! Toné, and MC Lyte at the Miller Lite Oasis. Headliners for the Johnson Controls Sound Stage will soon be announced.

For all the details on the festival, visit blackartsfestmke.com