Black Arts Fest MKE returns to Henry Maier Festival Park with New Events August 3

Milwaukee – Black Arts Fest MKE (BAFMKE) has announced its 2024 festival at Henry Maier Festival Park this Saturday, August 3rd from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. The annual family-fun festival celebrates the deep roots of African heritage and Black cultural arts. BAFMKE is a proud anchor in Milwaukee’s black community as it continues the long-standing history of African World Festival.

This year’s theme, “Doing it for the culture,” was designed to reflect the magnificence and impact of Black culture, from the diverse music to the African diaspora, visual art, dance, spoken word, food, fashion, fun and more. Attendees can expect to be both educated and entertained by the festival’s family-fun programming. There are several new events this year:

• In the Arts Pavilion, Black Culture Panel discussions moderated by “Element – The Culture Plug.”

• Festival-goers can experience a live cypher, artist talkbacks and the Evolution of African Drums performed by Ajamou Butler and King Kamonzi.

• New events in the Sports Area include the 2sFrees3s Basketball Shootout Challenge and a Basketball Skills Showcase presented by And-1 Street Ball Legend and former Milwaukee Bucks Player, Rafer Alston, aka, “Skip to my Lou.”

The stacked musical lineup features live performances by black country artist Jarvis Redd, gospel performances by James Fortune & FIYA, Anthony McGahee & Praise Motivated, plus a fantastic R&B lineup with Christopher’s Project, Sam Guyton & Generation Z, R&B Live MKE, Soul Of Chicago with Shonn Hinton, Joseph Clarke & Friends from “America’s Got Talent,” and “The Voice.”

“African heritage is deeply ingrained in this city,” said Derek Tyus, Black Arts Fest MKE board chair. “This is an amazing opportunity to learn how the Black community has proudly shaped both art and culture in Milwaukee throughout its entire history.”

Returning festival highlights include the popular “Divine 9 Party Roll Call,” celebrating all nine historically Black sororities and fraternities, free sip and paint sessions and new coloring kickbacks hosted by Vibez Creative Arts Space.

“The entire Milwaukee community is invited to share in the Black Arts Fest MKE experience as we gather to enjoy the rich array of diverse talent and cultural traditions,” said Tyus.

Tickets can be purchased online now at www.blackartsfestmke.com and on the day of the festival at the gates. General admission tickets for adults are $20, seniors are $15, and youth are $12. Children age 7 and under and veterans with military credentials are FREE. New Pitts Mortuary is sponsoring a gate promotion for the first 100 people to sign the festival’s Peace Pledge between 12 and 1 p.m. to enter the festival for free.

This year’s festival sponsors and board donors include BMO, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Chris and Jennifer Abele, WaterStone Bank, American Family Insurance, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Brewers Community Foundation, ManpowerGroup, Baird, Gruber Law Offices, Jammin’ 98.3, A.l.i.v.e, Mighty Small Moments, P&R Insurance, Grady Crosby, Kalan Haywood Sr., Michael Barber and Jackie Herd-Barber, Cory and Michelle Nettles, Derek and Dwanyell Tyus, Mark Wade, Barbara Wanzo and Gregory and Lisa Wesley.

About Black Arts Fest MKE

This annual festival celebrates African heritage and Black culture, exposing

attendees to our deep roots and creative cultural arts. Black Arts Fest MKE creates a positive atmosphere that unifies all ages to inspire and strengthen pride in our ancestry through music, education, art, dance, food, fashion, fun and more. The festival’s goal is for all attendees to leave the festival with a greater understanding and appreciation of our culture and heritage. Visit blackartsfestmke.com for more information.

Follow Black Arts Fest MKE on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.