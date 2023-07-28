Black Arts Fest MKE at Summerfest Grounds on Saturday, August 5, 2023

Family-fun festival celebrates African Heritage and Black Cultural Arts

Milwaukee, WI – Black Arts Fest MKE (BAFMKE) announces its annual festival to be held on the Summerfest grounds on Sat., Aug. 5, from noon – 10 pm. This family-fun festival celebrates the deep roots of African heritage and the creativity of Black cultural arts.

Our theme, “Doing it for the culture”, was designed to reflect the magnificence of Black culture from the diverse music genres to the African diaspora, art, dance, spoken word, food, fashion, fun, and more. Attendees can expect to be both educated and entertained by the festival’s family-fun programming.

“The entire Milwaukee community is invited to share in the Black Arts Fest MKE experience as we gather to enjoy the rich array of diverse talent and cultural traditions,” said Derek Tyus, Black Arts Fest MKE board chair.

Returning festival highlights include our popular Divine 9 Party Roll Call celebrating all nine historically Black sororities and fraternities, our free sip & paint sessions hosted by Vibez Creative Arts Space, and a dynamic heritage poetry set in our Afro Vibes Village. New highlights include the introduction of our Business Class Sky Lounge, hosted by the African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee (AALAM). This area is located on the Miller VIP Deck, overlooking our main stage and festivities. Also new this year, is our Steppers Set hosted by MSBU which celebrates the diverse styles of Black ballroom and line dancing.

These highlights pair nicely with the musical lineups on our three stages, the Miller Lite Oasis, the Cultural Stage, and Family Village Kid’s Stage located in the Northwestern Mutual Community Park area. The stages will feature performances from Milwaukee talent including Signature Dance Company (Dance), R&B Live Milwaukee (R&B), The Shonn Hinton Experience (R&B), a Tina Turner Tribute performed by Esh the Singer (Rock), Klassik (Electro Symphonic Hip- Hop Soul), Natty Nation (Reggae), Anthony Mc- Gahee & Praise Motivated (Gospel), R.L. Smith & Inspiration (Gospel), Tasha Nicole (Inspirational), Emmitt James (Hip-Hop Jazz), The Cameron Webb Revue (Soul/Blues), and a 20th Anniversary performance by Growing Nation (Hip- Hop Soul).

Tickets can be purchased online now at www.blackartsfestmke.com and during the festival at the gates. General admission tickets for adults are $20, seniors are $15, and youth are $12. Children age 7 and under, and veterans with military credentials are free.

This year’s festival sponsors and board donors include BMO, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Milwaukee County Office of Equity, Northwestern Mutual Foundation, West Bend Community Foundation, WaterStone Bank, Brewers Community Foundation, African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee, Cheryl & Charles Harvey Family Foundation, Richard & Maribeth Meeusen, Grady Crosby, Kalan Haywood Sr., Michael Barber & Jackie Herd-Barber, Cory & Michelle Nettles, Derek & Dwanyell Tyus, Mark Wade, Barbara Wanzo, and Gregory & Lisa Wesley.

About Black Arts Fest MKE: This annual festival celebrates African heritage and Black culture, exposing attendees to our deep roots and creative cultural arts. Black Arts Fest MKE creates a positive atmosphere that unifies all ages to inspire and strengthen pride in our ancestry through music, education, art, dance, food, fashion, fun, and more. We hope all leave the festival with a greater understanding and appreciation of our culture and heritage. Visit blackartsfestmke.com for more information. Follow Black Arts Fest MKE on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.