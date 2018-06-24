MPS Enrollment Bus Coming to a Neighborhood Near You

MILWAUKEE – Interim Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley will lead an innovative effort to bring educational options to the community. In June and July, the district will send enrollment buses throughout the city to enroll children for the 2018-19 school year. Milwaukee families will be able to learn about the quality educational options for their children and enroll students from the comfort and convenience of their own neighborhood. On June 27 at 10 a.m., Dr. Posley invites the community to join him, MPS Board Members, school leaders, representatives from the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), families, and community leaders as they come together to kickoff the district’s enrollment bus campaign.

WHEN

Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m.

WHERE

Wick Field

5225 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Enrollment is vital to the success of Milwaukee Public Schools and the success of the education of our young people in Milwaukee. Interim Superintendent Dr. Posley has made this a priority of his administration. “It is critical that we better engage with the families and communities of our city. We have 160 school options in MPS and serve more than 77,000 students,” said Posley. “There are many quality educational options to choose from in our schools. We want families to be able to easily enroll to start their children on a path to success.”

Enrollment buses will be staffed by dozens of trained MPS canvassers. These canvassers are experts on the enrollment process and will be able to walk through the process with families face-to-face. Families will receive enrollment and school information, along with information about transportation, Head Start services, bilingual education, and special education services.

For a list of stops in your MPS region, or to fill out an online enrollment application for the fall, visit our website mpsmke.com/enroll.