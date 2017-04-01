Notice of Spring Election, Sample Ballots and Advisory Referendum April 1, 2017

Notice of Spring Election

and Sample Ballots

April 1, 2017

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE

Notice is hereby given of a spring election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on April 1, 2017, at which the officers named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office to be voted for, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, for a referendum, if any, in the sample ballot included with this notice.

INFORMATION TO VOTERS

Upon entering the polling place, a voter shall state his or her name and address, show an acceptable form of photo identification and sign the poll book before being permitted to vote. If a voter is not registered to vote, a voter may register to vote at the polling place serving his or her residence, if the voter presents proof of residence in a form specified by law. Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot. Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall retire alone to a voting booth and cast his or her ballot except that a voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward. An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not in any manner advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

The voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval next to the write-in line. On referendum questions, the voter shall fill in the oval next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall fill in the oval next to “no” if opposed to the question.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“Automark”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen at the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen at “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen at “no” if opposed to the question.

The vote should not be cast in any other manner. Not more than five minutes’ time shall be allowed inside a voting booth or machine. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in casting his or her vote may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

If the voter spoils an optical scan ballot, he or she shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve so the marks do not show. After casting his or her vote, the voter shall leave the booth, insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve, or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting his or her vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that he or she is unable to read, has difficulty reading, writing or understanding English or that due to disability is unable to cast his or her ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

A sample of the official ballot is included with this notice.

Wards 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 116, 117, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 153, 154, 155, 156, 158, 159, 160, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 189, 191, 192, 193, 194, 195, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 203, 205, and 214 will have the following school district contest on their ballot:

School Board Director, District 4

Vote for 1

Annie Woodward

Aisha Carr

write-in

Wards 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, 142, 176, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 187, and 188 will have the following school district contest on their ballot:

School Board Director, District 5

Vote for 1

Larry Miller

Kahri Phelps Okoro

write-in

Wards 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 239, 250, 251, 252, 253, 254, 255, 256, 257, 258, 320, 321, 322, 323, and 324 will have the following school district contest on their ballot:

School Board Director, District 6

Vote for 1

Tony Baez

Jonatan Zuniga

write-in

Wards 190, 196, 197, 206, 207, 208, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213, 215, 216, 217, 227, 259, 260, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 266, 267, 268, 269, 270, 271, 272, 273, 274, 275, 276, 277, 278, 279, 280, 281, 282, 283, 284, 326, and 327 will have the following school district contest on their ballot:

School Board Director, District 7

Vote for 1

Paula Phillips

Joey Balistreri

write-in

All wards not mentioned above will not have a school district contest on their ballot.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS

Nancy Penn

Tim Posnanski

Rick Baas

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk

NOTICE OF ADVISORY REFERENDUM

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WISCONSIN

April 1, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an advisory referendum election to be held in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 1, 2017, the following proposed Resolution of the County Board will be submitted to a vote of the people:

The County Clerk is authorized to schedule an advisory referendum concurrent with the spring general election on April 1, 2017. The advisory referendum shall read:

Do you support County Executive Chris Abele’s proposal for a $60 Vehicle Registration Fee (wheel tax) to provide designated funding for transit and transportation-related projects?

The question will appear on the ballot as follows:

Do you support County Executive Chris Abele’s proposal for a $60 Vehicle Registration Fee (wheel tax) to provide designated funding for transit and transportation-related projects? YES NO

EXPLANATION AND EFFECT OF VOTE

The advisory referendum question is being submitted to the electors of the County as a means of providing information regarding whether the electors favor the actions and policies proposed in the question. The referendum is advisory only. The results of the advisory referendum are not binding on the County.

A “yes” vote advises the County that you are in favor of a $60 Vehicle Registration Fee (wheel tax) to provide designated funding for transit and transportation-related projects.

A “no” vote advises the County that you are opposed to a $60 Vehicle Registration Fee (wheel tax) to provide designated funding for transit and transportation-related projects.

In the event that a majority of electors voting on the question listed above vote “yes” on that question, the County will be advised in favor of the action or policy described in the question; if a majority of electors vote “no”, the County will be advised against the action or policy described in the question. The referendum is advisory only. The results of the advisory referendum are not binding on the County.

Persons with questions about the advisory referendum should contact the office of the Milwaukee County Clerk. A copy of the entire text of the Resolution 16-567 (Amendment 1A054) directing the submission of the advisory referendum question can be obtained from the office of the Milwaukee County Clerk, 901 N 9th Street, Room 105, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Nancy Penn

Tim Posnanski

Rick Baas

Done in the County of Milwaukee On the 3rd day of April, 2017

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk