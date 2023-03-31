The April 4 Election for Wisconsin Supreme Court Represents a Clear Choice

Vote For Judge Janet Protasiewicz

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

This is an election that has been nationally-watched, and drawn record spending. It’s an election that has already brought out hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites to vote early. And with the court split 4-3 in favor of so-called “conservative” justices, it is an election that will determine the balance of the court for years to come.

Since gaining control of the state Supreme Court in 2008, the court’s conservative majority has used its power to bend our laws and our Constitution to favor the wealthy, large corporations and the Republican Party. They’ve upheld Scott Walker’s shameful attacks on working people, gone to bat for Republican laws making it harder for folks to vote, and enforced an extreme partisan gerrymander disenfranchising Black voters in Milwaukee and across the state.

Dan Kelly—a Republican operative and Trump-inspired extremist—has campaigned for this open seat on Wisconsin’s highest court with a promise to enforce the status quo. This is a status quo that, over the last 13 years of Republican rule in Wisconsin, has dragged our state backward. As a justice, Kelly would only serve as a rubber stamp for the extreme agenda that has dominated the court for years, and would certainly be the deciding vote to uphold Wisconsin’s cruel and dangerous 1849 abortion ban.

In Judge Janet Protasiewicz, we have a candidate who represents a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for Wisconsin—a candidate we are proud to endorse.

Judge Janet envisions a Supreme Court driven by fairness and common-sense, rather than partisanship and extreme special interests. In a campaign too often marked by ugly and baseless political attacks, Judge Janet stayed true to her values.

As a prosecutor for 25 years, and a circuit court judge for nearly a decade, Judge Janet has the experience and temperament to give a fair hearing to every case, and put people and the rule of law over politics.

Judge Janet has been forthright, and clear about where she stands. She has made clear that she personally believes that women should have the ability to make their own health care decisions. She believes everyone has the right to a representative democracy, and has said plainly she disagrees with how the court has enforced the extreme Republican gerrymander that threatens democracy in our state.

Judge Janet Protasiewicz is the clear choice for Wisconsin Supreme Court, and we are proud to give her our endorsement.