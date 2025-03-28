I’m Humbly Asking For Your Vote

By Judge Susan Crawford

On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will go to the polls to decide our next Supreme Court Justice. The stakes of this race are high and it will affect our fundamental rights and freedoms: whether women can make their own health care decisions, whether all eligible voters can cast their ballots, whether our democracy is protected, and so much more. This race will determine the future of our state for the next 10 years.

With so much at stake, I’m humbly asking you for your vote on April 1.

I’ve spent my entire life fighting to do what’s right for our state and communities. Growing up, I watched out for my sister, who was born with special needs, walking with her to school and making sure she was safe. Protecting people started early for me, and it has guided me throughout my life.

I started my career as a prosecutor at the Wisconsin Department of Justice, where I fought for crime victims in the most complex felony cases in the state.

Then, as an attorney, I represented ordinary Wisconsinites, fighting in the courts to protect their rights under our laws and Constitution. I stood up for public school teachers when their rights in the workplace were taken away. I fought to make sure every eligible voter in Wisconsin, including seniors and people with disabilities, could cast a ballot and have it be counted, after Republican politicians passed restrictive laws that made it harder to vote.

And I represented Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their doctors when the government tried to restrict access to women’s health care. That case was named Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin vs. Brad Schimel—and we won it.

Now, as a circuit court judge, I work every day to protect Wisconsin families and communities. I follow the law and get the facts right in every case to ensure everyone appearing in my courtroom receives a fair and impartial trial.

It’s been my honor and privilege to meet with Wisconsinites of all backgrounds, faiths, and beliefs as I’ve traveled around the state over the past several months.

Voters have told me they want a common sense justice who will protect our fundamental rights and freedoms from right-wing attempts to strip them away. They want a fair justice who will look at the facts in every case and do the right thing. That’s the kind of justice I’ll be on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

And Wisconsinites want an impartial justice who will not bend to corrupt special interests and politicians. As a Supreme Court Justice, I will put the people of Wisconsin first and prioritize the safety of Wisconsin families and communities. I’ll protect your rights under our laws and Constitution.

You can make a plan to vote by visiting myvote.wi.gov. Early in-person voting is available in the City of Milwaukee through Saturday, March 29, and polls will be open on Tuesday, April 1 from 7 AM to 8 PM.

If you have any voting questions, call or text the WisDems Voter Protection Hotline at (608) 336-3232. A dedicated team of volunteers is on standby to assist with any questions.

The future of our state is at stake. Please get out and make your voice heard!\