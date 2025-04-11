Milwaukee Leaders Say ICE is Scaring People Away from Essential Services at the Courthouse

By Devin Blake

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Standing in the rotunda at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, Darryl Morin, national president of Forward Latino, pointed toward 10th Street and asked if anybody noticed the U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside.

He argued that it is exactly this sort of presence of federal immigration agents that will deter the immigrant community from coming to the courthouse.

Morin made the statement during an April 8 news conference held in response to two arrests made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the courthouse complex.

Morin’s group is a non-profit organization that advocates for the civil rights of Latinos throughout the country.

The arrests have sparked fear and outcry among elected officials, community leaders and legal advocates who argue that the courthouse is a place where people need to go for essential services for daily life.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez, speaking at the news conference, described the arrests as “absolutely something that should never be happening” and said that the “courthouse is supposed to be a safe place for people to come and be able to work with these systems that have been implemented . . . to live dignified lives.”

Who was arrested?

An ICE spokesperson said in an email that the agency detained what it called “two criminal aliens” at the county courthouse complex.

According to ICE, Marco Cruz-Garcia, 24, and Edwin Bustamante-Sierra, 27, are citizens of Mexico and Nicaragua, respectively. Both were arrested inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse complex, on March 20 and April 3, respectively.

ICE stated that Cruz-Garcia is a “known member of the Sureños transnational criminal street gang” who was previously arrested for multiple criminal charges, including breaking or entering, car theft and assault. Wisconsin court records show that Cruz-Garcia has been charged with battery related to domestic violence – but has not been convicted.

According to court records, Bustamante-Sierra was convicted in Fond du Lac County of reckless driving, speeding and operating without a valid license. He currently faces gun and drug-related charges in Milwaukee County.

Local pushback

In January, the Trump administration issued guidelines allowing ICE agents to conduct civil immigration enforcement actions in or near courthouses.

However, it is these sorts of actions that are precisely ones that affect the functioning of the courts, according to a statement from Chief Judge Carl Ashley, who is responsible for overseeing Milwaukee County’s circuit courts.

“The presence of ICE agents can deter individuals, particularly immigrants and marginalized communities, from attending court hearings, seeking legal assistance or reporting crimes. This undermines the fundamental right to access the courts and seek legal remedies.”

A statement from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who oversees county-related services, described the practical effects these ICE arrests can have.

The courthouse is a place that “stands as a cornerstone of justice where residents come to seek information, resources and fair participation in the legal process.”

Some of these services can only take place in person.

Crowley’s office told NNS in an email that the county courthouse offers a wide range of state-mandated services related to court matters, including civil and criminal cases, family law, probate and jury service, among others.

The Milwaukee Justice Center also is located within the courthouse and provides additional free or low-cost legal assistance and resources.

People can go to the justice center when they need help understanding their court paperwork or various forms as well as receive legal guidance when they do not have an attorney.

Other services available at the courthouse include child support services and public meetings.

Israel Ramon, the county register of deeds, emphasized all the different types of paperwork a person must often get in his office.

A person can go to the register of deeds in the courthouse for vital records, such as a birth certificate and property records – documents that every person in the county has a right to access, said Ramon, who described himself at the news conference as a proud Mexican American, born in Mexico, who “became a U.S. citizen by choice.”

“Any action by ICE in the register of deeds office will not be permitted unless an ICE agent has a signed warrant by a federal judge. Otherwise, they are not welcome to my office.”

What’s next?

The county board is moving toward “a comprehensive plan” to make sure that the courthouse is “safe for all residents,” said Supervisor Caroline Gómez-Tom.

Supervisors expect Justin Bielinski, who is chair of Judiciary, Law Enforcement and General Services Committee, to schedule a resolution to create such a plan during the committee’s meeting Tuesday, April 15.

After the committee meeting, the resolution could be moved to the full board for a vote on final approval.

Resources

More information about services available at the courthouse is available at county.milwaukee.gov.

Residents can reach out to the register of deeds by calling 414-278-4021.