The Constitution and Immigration Chaos

By April Ryan

The nation’s democratic state attorney generals are conferring with one another over these unprecedented tense and escalating migrant raids conducted by ICE agents, the FBI, DEA, and other federal and local authorities. Migrant captures happen in hardware stores, construction sites, immigration courts, farms, vacation resorts, and hotels. The most recent chaos surrounds aggressive ice raids on Mexicans, Brazilians, and others who are said to be illegal in this nation by overstaying a visa or being undocumented.

As for Los Angeles and the recent tensions stemming from the ICE raids, Democratic ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, New York Congressman Greg Meeks, says President Trump “decided to enflame the situation” by sending in the Marines “for what?” Meeks says the president’s actions on the National Guard and military presence in LA are “overreach” and “unconstitutional.” The Constitution is the standard reference Democratic state attorney generals are leaning on amid this current Trump immigration deportation controversy. Aaron Ford, Democratic Nevada State Attorney General, says the focus is to “uphold the law“ and “if they [ICE and Trump administration] are unconstitutional, we have to stand up against that.”

Over the weekend in Las Vegas, Black Press USA talked to Ford, who laments, “There is a lot of trepidation and fear.” Among the group of democratic state attorney generals is Keith Ellison of Minnesota, who most recently was on a list of lawmakers targeted by the Trump-supporting, right-wing evangelical preacher 57-year-old Vance Boelter, who allegedly shot and killed a state lawmaker and her husband Saturday and wounded another state lawmaker and their spouse as well.

The horrific events happened at 2 AM on Saturday, the day the president celebrated his birthday with the military review in front of the White House. Amid this immigration raid chaos, the president’s poll numbers are underwater. A recent NBC News poll shows President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating is 55%.

One of those who actively disapprove of President Trump’s immigration policy is former CNN Anchor and now independent journalist Jim Acosta, who asked, “Where are the ICE raids at the Trump properties? Could somebody call ICE on the Trump golf course in Virginia? You’re telling me there’s nobody in there that is undocumented or has some kind of squirreliness going on with their paperwork?” He commented Saturday on Substack’s Contrarian program. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Acosta, calling him “a disgraceful human being.”