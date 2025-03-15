From Success to Struggle: The Journey of a Self-Published Author Fighting for Book Sales After a Layoff

By NiaTheAuthor

During Black History Month, Nia Obotette, also known as NiaTheAuthor, visited several London classrooms, sharing her books and inspiring students. For many, it was the first time they had seen a Black female triathlete both in person and illustrated on the cover of a book. Students eagerly asked questions, excited to learn about a sport they had never considered.

Students often gravitate toward basketball and football simply because those are the sports to which they are most exposed. Others never consider certain athletic careers—not due to lack of interest, but because they rarely see people who look like them in those spaces.

Obotette’s “Exploring All I Can Do” book series was created to change that. Her stories introduce both children and adults—to sports they may have never considered, like Fencing, Hockey, Skiing, Snowboarding, Triathlons, and Archery.

Despite the success of her London visit and growing enthusiasm in the United States, book sales remain disappointingly low. Now, she faces an even greater hardship—becoming one of the many Americans suddenly left without a job due to widespread layoffs.

A Mission to Expand Representation in Children’s Books and Sports

A Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) graduate and Tuskegee University alum, Obotette became a self-published author to change the narrative in children’s literature.

Last year, she made appearances in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Chicago, where readers and educators praised her books for filling a critical gap in representation.

More Than Just Sports

Obotette’s books aren’t just for aspiring athletes. They’re for anyone looking to step outside their comfort zone. Parents and teachers stressed how important it is for young people to see stories that empower them to push past their fears and explore new opportunities.

The Harsh Reality of Visibility vs. Sales

Media exposure has helped Obotette reach new audiences, with her work featured on the NBA, NHL, and USA Triathlon websites, as well as on news and radio. However, visibility alone hasn’t led to consistent book sales, a challenge many self-published authors face.

3 Ways to Support Independent Authors

After being laid off from her full-time job, she is at a crossroads: Should she search for another IT position or continue to grow her business?

Wondering how you can help support independent/self-published authors?

Here are three ways:

1 Purchase Directly from Independent Authors – Buying from www.NiaTheAuthor.com ensures diverse books reach more readers and supports independent authors.

2 Request Books in Schools & Libraries – Encourage educators and librarians to add diverse books to their collections, increasing student accessibility.

3 Share & Recommend – Word-of-mouth and social media support help independent authors grow their audience and visibility.

By supporting independent authors, you help bring more diverse stories to life and ensure that all children see themselves represented in books.

“Representation in books isn’t just about diversity—it’s about expanding possibilities. And that’s something we should all care about.”

To support her mission, visit www.NiaTheAuthor.com.