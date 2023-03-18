Local Author Writes Important Story for Growing Families

By Karen Stokes

Kelly Melton has experience and knowledge about caring for children. As the owner of The Itsy Bitsy Scholars Childcare Center, Melton cares for children ages six weeks to 12 years old.

She believes it’s important to have a professional support system in place to get through transition in a healthy way.

Her latest book “Did You Say Baby?” follows six-year-old Raylan’s emotions as he prepares for his new sibling to arrive.

Raylan is an only child and now his mother is having a baby. He isn’t thrilled about having a sibling because that means change. Raylan thinks about how great his relationship is with his parents and how he will have to share his time and help take care of the baby. In the end, he realizes there is value in being a big brother and becomes excited about his journey when he lays his eyes on his new baby sister!

“The book made me think about what Raylon was thinking of at this time, how he was feeling, that’s when I got the inspiration to write the book,” Melton said.

Melton, 35, says she wrote it as a guide for parents to have those uncomfortable conversations. Parents can read the book and after, have the conversation, “How do you feel about mommy being pregnant?” “Are you sad or happy?” “What are your feelings?” They can start from there.

This is Melton’s first book and with any new author there’s some ups and downs with the publishing process.

“I’ve been writing since I was in high school but I haven’t published anything until now,” Melton said. “The writing wasn’t hard, the publishing was challenging and I ended up going through the journey of self publishing.”

Meet Kelly Melton this Saturday, March 18, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Early View Academy of Excellence at 7132 W Good Hope Rd for her book release and book signing event.

Enjoy a live book reading, listen to speakers, poetry, and activities for children including face painting, a bounce house and games.

“It will be a good time,” Melton said.