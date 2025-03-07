Elon Musk Is Trying To Buy the Wisconsin Supreme Court

By Judge Susan Crawford

Growing up, I wanted to be a teacher.

My public school teachers were my role models and taught me many of the values I carry with me today: honesty, fairness, and common sense.

Like all families, my family faced some challenges. My little sister was born with special needs and needed a lot of extra help, and as her big sister, I watched out for her. After my dad was laid off from his job when I was in high school, I financed my college education, working in the cafeteria dish room at Lawrence University to pay my tuition. While I didn’t end up becoming a teacher, I’m proud of my career as a prosecutor, attorney, and now as a judge working to protect our communities. As a mom of two kids who graduated from public schools in Wisconsin, I continue to appreciate the hard work and devotion of teachers.

As I was growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that one day I’d be fighting the world’s richest man for justice in Wisconsin.

Elon Musk is pouring millions of dollars into this race, running false and deceptive attack ads against me and even hiring canvassers to go door-to-door with flyers that say people should vote for Brad Schimel to protect Donald Trump’s agenda.

Why is Elon Musk pouring all of this money into a state Supreme Court race?

Because he sees an opportunity to buy a seat on the Supreme Court—potentially helping his bottom line and allowing him to push his agenda of banning abortion with no exceptions and stripping folks of their health care.

And that’s not all. Earlier this year, Musk’s company Tesla sued the State of Wisconsin in a case that could reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Just days after his company filed that lawsuit, Musk announced his support of Schimel. And now he’s pouring millions of dollars into this race because he sees an opportunity to buy a seat—and potentially a favorable ruling—on the Supreme Court by electing Brad Schimel.

It’s corruption to the extreme and something that should deeply concern Wisconsinites. It’s why we must reject Brad Schimel on April 1st.

Schimel has a pattern of putting justice up for sale to the highest bidder—from accepting thousands of dollars from the pharmaceutical companies he refused to hold accountable for the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin, to giving a plea deal to a child predator whose lawyer was donating large sums to Schimel’s campaign. Elon Musk is just the latest to buy Schimel off.

I’m running to be a fair and common sense justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. I will always do what’s right for our state and will protect our families and communities.

Together, on April 1st, we can stand up to Elon Musk and Brad Schimel, and let them know that Wisconsin is not for sale.

Judge Susan Crawford is running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She is currently a Dane County Circuit Court Judge. Learn more about her at crawfordforwi.com.