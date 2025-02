ATTENTION MBE/DBE/DVB/SBE/WBE:

C.D. Smith Construction, Inc. Is requesting proposals for the following projects:

SUN PRAIRIE BIOSOLIDS HANDLING

IMPROVEMENTS – PHASE 2

March 6th at 2:00PM

BLACK RIVER CORRECTIONAL CENTER

WATER TREATMENT

March 13th at 1:00PM

MEDFORD WASTEWATER

March 19th at 10:00AM

BRILLION WASTEWATER TREATMENT

FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS

April 3rd at 2:00PM

Submit bids to bids@cdsmith.com

“An Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer”