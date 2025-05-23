MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC T-Building Brick Veneer Expansion Joint Installations

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2025-011

DUE: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, followed by the public bid opening

DMC T-Building Brick Veneer Expansion Joint Installations

PROJECT 2025501.02

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction

************************************************

1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at the time & date shown.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A mandatory tour of the project sites will be conducted. See Instructions to Bidders for details.

4. A goal of 20% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications and is strongly recommended.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.