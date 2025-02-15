National Donor Day Highlights Critical Need for Organ and Blood Donors in Wisconsin

By LaKeshia N. Myers

Every year on February 14th while many celebrate Valentine’s Day, another equally important observance takes place – National Donor Day. This day serves as a crucial reminder of the gift of life that organ, eye, tissue, and blood donors provide to thousands of Americans waiting for life-saving transplants. I truly count it a blessing to have received a kidney transplant in 2024.

In Wisconsin alone, more than 1,500 people currently await organ transplants, with the majority needing kidney donations. This mirrors the national crisis, where over 100,000 Americans are on organ transplant waiting lists. Of these, approximately 85% are in desperate need of kidney transplants.

The disparity between available organs and those in need remains stark. Every day, 17 people die while waiting for an organ transplant in the United States. This sobering statistic underscores the urgent need for more registered donors, particularly within our communities of color, where the need for transplants is disproportionately high.

“The decision to become an organ donor is one of the most profound expressions of love and community service possible,” says Dr. Michael Anderson, a transplant surgeon at a major Wisconsin medical center. “One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of more than 75 people through tissue donation.”

The impact of donation extends far beyond the numbers. Take Milwaukee resident James Washington, who received a kidney transplant in 2023 after three years on dialysis. “My donor gave me a second chance at life,” Washington shares. “I can now watch my grandchildren grow up, something I wasn’t sure would be possible before my transplant.” Like Mr. Washington, I know the wait very well. Prior to my initial kidney transplant in 2019, I was on the waitlist for five years. Five years of daily dialysis treatments that impeded my overall quality of life. When my transplanted kidney rejected in 2022, I had to once again, go back on the transplant list and begin dialysis treatments again. It was truly a devastating ordeal.

For those considering donation, Versiti (Blood Center of Wisconsin) stands as a beacon of hope and information. As the state’s premier blood center and donation organization, Versiti plays a vital role in facilitating both living and deceased donor processes. They work tirelessly to educate the public about donation options and help potential donors understand the life-changing impact they can make.

The need for blood donors remains equally critical. Blood donations support not only trauma patients but also those undergoing organ transplants, cancer treatments, and various surgical procedures. Versiti Wisconsin requires nearly 800 donors each day to meet the basic needs of patients in our area hospitals.

African American donors are particularly needed. Certain blood types, especially Ro blood type, are unique to African American communities and are essential for treating sickle cell disease patients. Currently, less than 5% of blood donors are African American, despite making up a larger percentage of the population. This is astonishing, considering noted Black surgeon Dr. Charles R. Drew invented the process of blood banking and transfusions. Donating blood during Black History Month seems a fitting tribute to Dr. Drew.

The process of becoming a donor has never been easier. Wisconsin residents can register as organ donors when receiving or renewing their driver’s license or state ID.

Additionally, online registration is available through the Wisconsin Donor Registry. For those interested in blood donation, Versiti Wisconsin operates multiple donation centers throughout the state and hosts regular mobile blood drives in communities.

This National Donor Day, consider taking the step to become a donor. The process begins with a simple conversation – with family members about your wishes to become an organ donor, or with Versiti Wisconsin about blood donation opportunities. Their staff can answer questions, address concerns, and help you understand how your decision to donate can save lives.

To learn more about organ, eye, and tissue donation, or to schedule a blood donation, contact Versiti Wisconsin at 1-877-BE-A-HERO or visit their website, www.versiti.org. Their trained professionals can guide you through the process and help you make an informed decision about donation.

Remember, the gift of donation is one of the most meaningful ways to show love for our community. This Valentine’s Day, as we celebrate with loved ones, let’s also consider how we can extend that love to others through the gift of donation. The life you save could be in your own community.