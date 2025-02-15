Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

ICYMI: Trump Guts Critical Cost-Saving Clean Energy Investments in Wisconsin

Nearly $500 million in direct funding for Wisconsin is at stake, plus $5.5 billion loan for WEPCO and Alliant Clean Energy Projects

Madison, WI – Yesterday, US Representatives Marcy Kaptur and Rosa DeLauro released a summary of federal funds illegally withheld by the Trump Administration that support clean energy consumer rebates and key investments in job-creating clean energy projects. A series of seven fact sheets (linked below) document the current impact of federal funding cuts across key program areas. 

“Trump’s funding cuts are not only illegal and unconstitutional, they’re killing American jobs, strangling innovation, and increasing energy costs for families across Wisconsin and nationwide,” said Mónica Pérez, Climate Power’s Managing Director, States. 

The fact sheets provide state-by-state statistics, including the value of federal funds being cut in Wisconsin, which are summarized below:

Issue 1: Freezing Home Energy Rebates Program Raises Family Energy Costs
○ Impact on WI: $149 million

Issue 2: Freezing Electric Grid Programs Weakens Power Grid Against Wildfi res, Extreme Weather, and Other Natural Disasters
○ Impact on Wisconsin: $119 million

Issue 3: Freezing Hydrogen Hubs Threatens Jobs and Energy Investments
○ Impact on Wisconsin: Not applicable

Issue 4: Freezing Battery Manufacturing Programs Hurts Domestic Manufacturing and Eliminates Jobs
○ Impact on Wisconsin: $100M

Issue 5: Freezing the Industrial Demonstrations Program Undermines U.S. Manufacturing Competitiveness and Strands Private Investment
○ Impact on Wisconsin: Not applicable

Issue 6: Freezing the Weatherization Assistance Program Raises Energy Costs for Low-Income Families
○ Impact on Wisconsin: $95M

Issue 7: Freezing the Loan Programs Eliminates Jobs and Kills Energy Investments
○ Impact on Wisconsin: $5.5B loan commitment for DOE Loans committed to WEPCO and Alliant Wisconsin State Total: $463M plus $5.5B loan for WEPCO’s and Alliant Clean Energy Projects.

