Republican Clean Energy Repeal Bill Will Raise Costs, Kill Jobs, and Sacrifice Manufacturing in Wisconsin

Republicans are proposing a total repeal of clean energy investments – a direct assault on Wisconsin manufacturing and made-in-Wisconsin energy.

Repealing clean energy tax credits would gut America’s clean energy production, raising costs for Wisconsin families and killing hundreds of thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs nationwide. Trump and Republicans promised to lower energy costs. Instead, they are trying to undermine America’s fastest-growing, most affordable energy sources.

Wisconsin has become a solar and grid-scale battery manufacturing hub, with clean energy investments creating tens of thousands of jobs across the state. This Republican bill guts battery manufacturing by imposing impossible red tape and short-changing new and existing battery manufacturers. This bill also effectively repeals tax credits for commercial and utility-scale solar, imposing retroactive tax increases and pulling the rug out from under projects by shortening timelines, adding impossible red tape, and repealing key financing tools. Make no mistake, this bill takes a sledgehammer to Wisconsin’s economy.

The Republican Repeal Bill Will Raise Energy Costs in Wisconsin

• If federal clean energy tax credits are repealed by Trump and congressional Republicans, Wisconsin households are expected to see an average increase in energy costs of 5.6% in 2026.

• If clean energy tax credits and key pollution regulations are repealed, Wisconsin households are expected to see an increase in total annual energy costs of $153 in 2030.

• Solar, wind, and battery storage accounted for 93% of all new American energy supply in 2024. Undermining these key energy supplies as demand is skyrocketing would lead to higher energy costs for American families and businesses.

The Republican Repeal Bill Will Kill Jobs and Decimate Manufacturing in Wisconsin

If federal clean energy tax credits are repealed by Trump and congressional Republicans, Wisconsin is expected to lose 5,200 jobs by 2030 and 6,400 jobs by 2035 .

. Repealing clean energy tax credits would decrease Wisconsin’s GDP by $1 billion in 2030 and $1.1 billion in 2035 .

. Of the roughly 400,000 new clean energy jobs announced across the country since August 2022, more than half (53%) are located in congressional districts represented by Republicans. Under Congressional Republicans’ plans, all of these jobs are at risk.

Twelve of Wisconsin’s fifteen new clean energy projects are in Republican-held districts, representing 80% of all projects in the state, 96.3% of jobs (2,632), and 45.8% of investments ($2.49 billion).

While some Republicans will attempt to claim that they are simply placing reasonable limitations on these clean energy tax credits, the reality is that they are deliberately making them completely unworkable, with even Senate Republicans such as Shelley Moore Capito from West Virginia and Kevin Cramer from North Dakota saying the bill is unreasonable. As SEIA, the primary trade organization for the solar industry, put it: “this proposed legislation will effectively dismantle the most successful industrial onshoring effort in U.S. history.”

Questions to Ask Rep. Derrick Van Orden and Rep. Steil