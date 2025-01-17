Milwaukee Habitat Requesting BIDs for Midtown TID-119 & Harambee Home Build

ATTENTION: SBE

Subcontractors & Suppliers

Milwaukee Habitat is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for Excavation, Foundations, Laterals, Roofing, Gutters, HVAC, Plumbing, Insulation, Drywall, Flooring, Fencing, Landscaping, & more for the following projects:

PROJECTS: Milwaukee Habitat Midtown TID-119 & Harambee Home Build

LOCATION: Midtown & Harambee Neighborhoods, Milwaukee, WI

*Bids are also accepted for construction of the entire house.

PRE-BID MEETING:

Date: January 31, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: 2302 W. Brown Street

BID DUE DATE: February 14, 2025

Plans and specs are available by sending an email to the Project Contact listed below.

CONSTRUCTION START DATE: March 10, 2025

OWNER: Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

3726 N Booth Street

Milwaukee, WI 53212

PROJECT CONTACT:

Chris Garrison

cgarrison@milwaukeehabitat.org

414-316-5623

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

19 new construction homes in Midtown Neighborhood

15 new construction homes in Harambee Neighborhood

INCLUSION REQUIREMENTS:

25% City of Milwaukee SBE

40% of workforce hours by RPP

City of Milwaukee Living Wage

Notice is given that portions of this project will be funded by HOME and/or SHOP funds. Preference is given to any offers of in-kind services.

Milwaukee Habitat is an equal opportunity provider.

Milwaukee Habitat reserves the right to reject any or all bids.