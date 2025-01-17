Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Milwaukee Habitat Requesting BIDs for Midtown TID-119 & Harambee Home Build

ATTENTION: SBE

Subcontractors & Suppliers
Milwaukee Habitat is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for Excavation, Foundations, Laterals, Roofing, Gutters, HVAC, Plumbing, Insulation, Drywall, Flooring, Fencing, Landscaping, & more for the following projects:

PROJECTS: Milwaukee Habitat Midtown TID-119 & Harambee Home Build

LOCATION: Midtown & Harambee Neighborhoods, Milwaukee, WI

*Bids are also accepted for construction of the entire house.

PRE-BID MEETING:
Date: January 31, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: 2302 W. Brown Street

BID DUE DATE: February 14, 2025
Plans and specs are available by sending an email to the Project Contact listed below.

CONSTRUCTION START DATE: March 10, 2025

OWNER: Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
3726 N Booth Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212

PROJECT CONTACT:
Chris Garrison
cgarrison@milwaukeehabitat.org
414-316-5623

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
19 new construction homes in Midtown Neighborhood
15 new construction homes in Harambee Neighborhood

INCLUSION REQUIREMENTS:
25% City of Milwaukee SBE
40% of workforce hours by RPP
City of Milwaukee Living Wage

Notice is given that portions of this project will be funded by HOME and/or SHOP funds. Preference is given to any offers of in-kind services.

Milwaukee Habitat is an equal opportunity provider.
Milwaukee Habitat reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

