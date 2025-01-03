Knowledge, Strategic Planning, and Patient Perseverance

BlackEconomics.org®

We begin this commentary by extending our deepest condolences and sympathies to families that lost members in the January 1, 2025, attack in New Orleans and to those still seeking recovery.

But we acknowledge that we may never know precisely what drove Shamsud-Din Jabbar to execute the alleged attack on party revelers with his pickup truck on New Years morning. It is remarkably interesting that he was enlisted in the US Army for 14 years, and honorably discharged less than five years ago. Is it that the US Army with its extraordinary expertise in developing mental and psychological profiles of its soldiers did not discern Mr. Jabbar’s inclination to operationalize hate against US citizens? Did he only become so inclined after his honorable discharge? Was he emboldened by non-defeatist attitudes and efforts on display in Afghanistan where a ragtag army was sufficient to halt the US engagement there—much the same way the US has departed foreign lands since the Vietnam War.(i) An outside consideration could be that somewhere along the way, Mr. Jabbar was programmed to perform this egregious and horrific act.

What is troubling about Mr. Jabbar’s actions is that they seem to reflect no consideration of how they would impact a predominantly Black City (55 percent of New Orleans’ population is Black American) given that he is characterized as being a Black American. After a long slog up from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 to 2025 when New Orleans seemed to be capturing significant tourism dollars again from New Year party revelers, the Sugar Bowl, and the Superbowl just ahead.

Also, while the nation extends the right to freedom of worship, it is not clear that ISIS principles or requirements are consistent with Islamic concepts and principles as conveyed in the Holy Qur’an and Hadiths. And even in that context, we should consult the history to assess the treatment of Africans in the Arab slave trade that commenced during the 7th century C.E.—the remnants of which continue until today. The point being that “charity should begin at home.”

Unfortunately, nearly identical scenarios continue to unfold. A lone-acting terrorist destroys lives, but we can never clarify the “why” of it because, conveniently, the terrorist is murdered at the scene. What is assured for New Orleans now is a flood of resources to “harden” the city and impose a heavy hand on its Black population. Until we know the “why,” and can address it, these scenarios are likely to continue unfolding.

While this crisis points to an external culprit (ISIS), there are certainly domestic economic implications—especially for New Orleans and its citizens. The duration of the implications will only be known in time.

If we agree that a more humane method for inflicting well-deserved pain on our oppressor is to motivate the payment of Black American Reparations on the nation and to withhold our dollars, and produce, and consume, and invest in our own “areas of influence,” (communities), then we must have a strategic plan. To our knowledge, there is no better plan than that embodied in a Long-Term Strategic Plan for Black America (LTSPFBA). It is a 100-year long plan that will enable us to reach our goal of experiencing a very high quality of life and superior wellbeing; devoid of the stain of violent actions unless clearly perturbed to use violent force. Widespread adoption of, and adherence to the LTSPFBA, with patient perseverance will place Black Americans in that highly desired state where we can report in 100-year are less, that we are “the happiest, healthiest, most educated, most physically satisfied, and safest people on Earth.”

i We have argued elsewhere that it may have never been the intent of the US Government and Military to “win these wars.” Rather, the goal may have been to simply wed the people in these foreign lands to all things American, and to create a hunger and thirst for American goods, services that they would seek to import.