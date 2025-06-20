Not Easy, But Not Impossible

BlackEconomics.org®

Wonderful opportunities and challenges unfold with the alternation of night and day. For example, each day, social media is flooded with new references to a changing world order; a coming “Golden Age” where peace results when truth is used as the primary input to produce justice. Some influencers are more than certain about this change, while others do not express perfect assurance. All of this emanates from: (1) Contemporary observations and developments; (2) prophecy from religious and non-religious traditions; (3) knowledge of history; and (4) from logical reasoning. The “truth” of this expected/anticipated change is dependent on those who not only believe that it is “true,” but who have sufficient belief (faith) in its logicalness or its inevitability to bring it into existence; i.e., to make it “truth.” However, given that much of this appears to be mental and verbal exercises, it is an issue of the “mind.” The question we explore here is whether we have the “Right Mind” to produce that which we expect/anticipate?(i)

We suggest using answers to the following selected, but critical questions to ultimately answer the just-posed question:

Have we exhausted “Why” questions concerning this expected and anticipated change in history, notwithstanding the four why answers above?

What, in fact, is the nature of the change: Mental/Spiritual or physical?(ii)

Consider a related “how” question: Is the change to occur autonomously or what must we do to create the change?

If we are to create (be) the change, then what are the related challenges to realizing this vaunted world change?

Why, where, and how are Black Americans (Afrodescendants) to be featured in the “new world”? In other words, which opportunities will be “available” as the change unfolds and when it matures?

Are current Black American efforts to improve our well-being well aligned with the coming change and the path to its realization?

We constrain ourselves to consideration of these questions alone. Before proceeding, we urge readers to pause, contemplate the questions, and pencil down answers to the questions before reading further.

For brevity and without a systematic point-by-point response we share our thoughts as answers to these important questions.

No matter how change occurs, it is defined, at least in part, by effort. So, Black Americans should be prepared to work to create change. We certainly should not fall victim to the idea of an autonomous arising of change. This is to say that, if we view the expected change to be favorable for us, then we should desire it, believe (have faith) in its possibility, and be anxious to work to produce it. Also, because we perceive life to be a physical/material reality (although we realize that dreams are imaginary, but they can include real-like/nearly material experiences), then it seems practical to expect the change to be a material/physical change. Until this perception changes, we should desire favorable physical/material change.

Concerning Black Americans’ roles in the “new world,” we should reverse the question posed above and ask: What do we want our roles to be in the new world and then ensure that we are prepared to fulfill and enjoy those roles optimally.

The two remaining initial questions not yet discussed are closely related and competing. That is, if we desire to realize this “new world,” and we recognize (individually and/or collectively) that the change is important, then all that we do should be integrally aligned with producing the change. Also, we should not plan to change to a new modus operandi after the “change.” Rather, we should seek to transform our behavior immediately in anticipation and fulfillment of the new world brought about by the change.

The following is a set of seemingly important points. First, it is very important for Black America to recognize the fundamental fact that we must move expeditiously to make ourselves whole individually and collectively. We could move quickly to achieve great material wealth and wellbeing, but it is likely to be largely for naught if we do not, as a precursor or simultaneously, recognize what constitutes the essence of our wellbeing and rebuild our minds to formulate requirements for that wellbeing and then to produce it materially. What we all want is a world of peace and we should be prepared to produce such a world by any means necessary. In addition, we should all answer loudly YES when asked: Do you want to be healed and whole? Also, we must reestablish a culture that teaches our youth anew the what, how, when, where, and why of everything. It is safe to say that almost all our past suffering at our own hands and at the hands of our destructive opposers resulted from our lack of knowledge. In the new world, assumptions should be abandoned, and we should prove everything before we act. The new world and its systems are likely to be even more unforgiving of mistakes than today’s world.

Second, as part of our consideration of change, we should not forget the adage: “Most people don’t change, they just get older.” Therefore, we should not ignore defiantly the first law of nature, which infers that self-preservation is not intended just as a motive for survival, but it should be viewed as a more general pattern of behavior in social systems where there are long-standing hierarchies. In other words, in a truly new world, our opposers should not only come join us in singing kumbaya, but they should also come fully prepared to share with all according to their needs and in a spirit of equity and justice. On the other hand, the more our new world facilitates our independence as a People, then the better. Very importantly, as Black America engages with other racial/ethnic groups in the new world, we should be ever more vigilant about protecting ourselves and our own because the new world will be flush with new and wide-ranging technologies that are designed to destroy us more completely and rapidly than ever before.

Entering and being successful in the “new world,” will not be easy, but it will not be impossible.

B Robinson

06/20/25

Endnotes

i Readers are invited to see a BlackEconomics.org submission entitled “A Right Mind” (https://www.BlackEconomcis.org/BELit/trmind042525.pdf, 194 KB). In addition, we have released a few additional submissions on the role of the mind in the economy over the past few months that are available on the BlackEconomics.org’s “Literature.”

ii As an aside and consistent with Christianity and the concept of the “Father, Son, and Holy Ghost,” it is common to refer to three aspects of being: Mental, spiritual, and physical. Also, there are many widely and highly held principles that elevate the concept of a trinity. However, if we observe creation as lay persons or as scientists, the absolute necessity for a tripartite arrangement is rare. However, the absolute necessity for two or dual-party arrangements reflects high prevalence. Accordingly, we believe that “mental and spiritual” could be viewed as nearly synonymous, and that consideration could be given in the new world to replacing “trinity or tripartite” references with references to “mental/spiritual and physical” to reflect the prevalent dual nature of creation.