Staff Shortages Create Less Support for People After Incarceration

By Devin Blake

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Vacancies for community corrections staff in Milwaukee County, including probation and parole officers, have nearly tripled since before the pandemic, Wisconsin Department of Corrections data shows.

Some people are worried that fewer officers will make it harder to stabilize their lives after incarceration.

“With fewer agents, it can affect the way individuals can participate in programs while in the community and … in the right path to have sustained and continued success,” said Wilfredo Diaz, who is incarcerated at Stanley Correctional Institution.

Gaps in essential services

“The biggest effect is less service to people who need it the most,” said Peggy West-Schroder, former executive director of FREE, a statewide organization that addresses the needs of women and girls who are incarcerated, formerly incarcerated or otherwise affected by the criminal justice system.

Community corrections staff monitor people on parole, probation and extended supervision – with the goal of enhancing public safety and reducing the likelihood the person will reoffend, according to the Department of Corrections.

Those under supervision are supposed to be monitored for compliance with standard supervision rules concerning their activities and whereabouts. Depending on the type of conviction, such as sex crimes, there are additional supervision rules.

Community corrections staff focus on connecting a person to housing, employment and job training resources, among other resources, according to the Department of Corrections.

This is consistent with the needs of people who are leaving incarceration. Housing and employment are two of the most common needs among those who are reentering, said Conor Williams, who serves as facilitator of the Milwaukee Reentry Council.

Another major need for people post-incarceration is substance abuse treatment and community corrections staff can help connect people to such resources as well.

According to a report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, 72% of people on supervision in Wisconsin in 2022 had a “substantial need” for some kind of substance abuse treatment.

Unfilled positions

Around March 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of vacancies among security staff and correctional officers inside prisons began to increase, according to data from the Department of Corrections.

While staffing levels for security positions within prisons have rebounded since the pandemic, the shortage of community-based staff continues.

At the start of the pandemic, the percentage of unfilled community corrections staff serving Milwaukee County was just over 11%, according to Department of Corrections data. By the end of October, it shot up to more than 29% – the highest of any other correctional region in the state, DOC data also shows.

At the same time, the county has the highest number of individuals who require supervision, noted Rep. Darrin Madison, D-Milwaukee, who serves on the state’s Assembly Committee on Corrections.

At the end of August, there were just about 13,000 individuals in the county who were under some form of supervision, correctional data also shows.

The Department of Corrections did not respond to several requests for comment about vacancy rates among community corrections staff.

Unmet needs

“I think a lot of people are just falling through the cracks, honestly,” said Juliann Bliefnick, administrative coordinator for FREE and who also is under supervision.

Bliefnick moved to a different part of Wisconsin in 2018 because she was not able to get her needs met in Milwaukee, she said.

The continued rise in unfilled community corrections positions has made the situation worse, Bliefnick said.

“I know people who have been on probation for three years and had seven different agents in those three years,” she said. “You can’t even get anything done when there’s that much turnover.”

West-Schroder and Bliefnick said there is a much higher risk of someone being reincarcerated when they do not get the support they need.

Over 30% of people released from prison in 2020 were reincarcerated in Wisconsin within three years of release, according to publicly available correctional data.

Solutions

Lawmakers and advocates are offering their ideas for attracting more supervision staff.

“We must raise the wages and restore labor rights of community corrections staff in order to fill positions and retain workers for longer,” said Madison.

For the latest state budget, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers requested more money to do just this.

The final budget included a new base pay and pay progression for probation and parole officers.

In October 2023, base pay for new probation and parole staff went from $21.21 to $22.06 per hour. In June, it increased again, to $22.51 per hour.

So far, the pay changes have not resulted in a decrease in the number of unfilled community corrections positions.

West-Schroder has a different idea.

“We have talked to DOC (Department of Corrections) several times about implementing in-house peer support services, understanding that officers can’t take on huge caseloads while providing these resources,” she said. “Let people who have been in this position before provide support … .”

“A tag team approach if you will,” she added.