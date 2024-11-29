Milwaukee Gives Thanks: 5 Reasons Why We’re Grateful in 2024

By Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

As we turn the page on the year, it’s the perfect time to pause and reflect on what we’re grateful for.

We asked Milwaukeeans to tell us what they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving. Here’s what they had to say.

‘Having a job and having opportunities’

Name: Andrea Sandoval

Age: 16

Occupation: Alexander Hamilton High School student

Neighborhood: Burnham Park

What are you thankful for this season and why?

“I’m thankful for my family, friends, having a job and having opportunities like this (learning entrepreneurship through Janus College Preparatory & Arts Academies Inc.), where all the teachers at school and here want to see me do well. I have a makeup business, and I have been able to pursue that on a different level this year. and I am thankful for that opportunity.”

‘My health and the freedoms I have’

Name: Simba Soto

Age: 30

Occupation: Waiter/event organizer

Neighborhood: Franklin Heights

What are you thankful for this season and why?

“I’m grateful for my health and the freedoms I have as an American. I know no matter how hard life gets, there will always be a person in the hospital praying for the opportunities that I currently take for granted. My health is in good condition and my drive to achieve my goals are strong.”

‘My family, cousins, friends, my cat and food’

Name: Eadah Win

Age: 17

Occupation: Alexander Hamilton High School student

Neighborhood: South Side

What are you thankful for this season and why?

“I am thankful for my family, cousins, friends, my cat and food. And for being able to pursue my dreams of being a fashion model by having the opportunity to take classes where I am learning about the business side of it.”

‘I’m thankful for life’

Name: Farina Brooks

Age: 67

Occupation: Lakeside school bus driver

Neighborhood: Metcalfe Park

What are you thankful for this season and why?

“I’m thankful for life because in January 2018, I was diagnosed with stage two lung cancer and by July 2018, I was (and still am) cancer free.”

‘Opportunities the city of Milwaukee has given me’

Name: Bryan Leconte

Age: 23

Occupation: Property manager

Neighborhood: Walker’s Point

What are you thankful for this season and why?

“I’m grateful for my family, good health and all the opportunities the city of Milwaukee has given me. I love … working for the Brewers, attending Bucks games and going to the many talented indie band shows we have here like Social Cig and Diet Lite.”