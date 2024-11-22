Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals in Milwaukee

By Meredith Melland

and PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

A number of organizations across the city are working hard to ensure Milwaukee’s neediest households are fed this Thanksgiving season.

We’ve compiled a list of free community meals and turkey giveaways taking place before and on Thanksgiving Day, (Thursday, Nov. 28), as well as some opportunities to volunteer to help those in need.

(Did we miss anything? If so, please put in comments or email mmelland@milwaukeenns.org.)

Free community meals and giveaways

HeartLove Place Turkey Giveaway and Food Box Distribution: Thursday, Nov. 21

Families in need can receive a turkey or food box at HeartLove Place’s drive-thru event at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2207 N. 2nd St. No registration is required. One turkey will be distributed per family while supplies last. HeartLove Place is accepting cash donations to reach its goal of distributing 200 turkeys. Sign up to volunteer here. More information here.

Brentwood Church of Christ Annual Turkey Giveaway: Friday, Nov. 22

Brentwood Church of Christ will be handing out turkeys and side food items at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 at 6425 N. 60th St. while supplies last.

Those in need can drive up to Hanan Refugees Relief Group’s giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Salam Elementary School, 815 W. Layton Ave. The group will be distributing free Halal turkeys and dry and canned goods, such as garbanzo beans, hazelnuts, dates, dried cherries, canned corn and green beans. Hayat Pharmacy will be on site offering COVID-19 and flu shots. Register here or sign up to volunteer here. More information here.

Bay View United Methodist Church Thanksgiving meal: Sunday, Nov. 24

Join Bay View United Methodist Church for a free community Thanksgiving meal from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2772 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Enter from the Clement Street door. The church serves free bag lunches on Sundays with a hot meal on the last Sunday of each month. More information here.

Connect Community Outreach Free Thanksgiving Dinner: Monday, Nov. 25

Connect Community Outreach will host a free community meal from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on Monday, Nov. 25 at 3041 W. North Ave. More information here.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will be giving away one turkey per household, while supplies last, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at 1531 W. Vliet St. The King Community Center also plans to distribute hot meals to 150 people without a home from noon to 2 p.m. Donations toward the Thanksgiving giveaway and meal will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 22. More information here.

Amani Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Residents of the 53206 ZIP code can pick up groceries from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Dominican Center, 2470 W. Locust St. Guests must register on-site and bring an ID and/or a piece of mail that shows their current address. The first-come, first-served event will include free grocery bags, greens grown in Dominican Center’s hydroponics lab and resources from neighborhood partners. Sign up here to volunteer from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 21 to help sort and pack groceries or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 to help with distribution. More information here.

Participate in a free community meal with all the trimmings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Milwaukee Public Library Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. There will be games and activities to celebrate the changing seasons. Registration is required. More information here.

Journey House Annual Thanksgiving Dinner: Tuesday, Nov. 26

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, gather for a free Thanksgiving meal at Journey House, 2110 W. Scott St., Door #4. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 6 p.m. Registration is required by calling or emailing Journey House. More information here.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, Northcott Neighborhood House, Bader Philanthropies and WestCare Wisconsin will be distributing free dinners to families of four from 8 a.m. to noon at Northcott Neighborhood House, 2460 N. 6th St. No pre-registration is required. More information here.

Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Day Feast 2024: Thursday, Nov. 28

Dream Team United WI, Embassy Center MKE and Milwaukee 15th District Ald. Russell Stamper II will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal and supplies giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. at North 35th and West Center streets. In addition to meals, winter clothing items and personal hygiene products will be available. Sponsors include Humana Inc., Molina Healthcare and Dante A.C. Houston. Anyone interested in volunteering can email DreamTeamMKE@gmail.com. More information here.

Thanksgiving Day meals

Riverworks Development Corp. shared a list of meal programs available on Thanksgiving Day.

Volunteer or donation opportunities

Dream Team United WI is in need of donations of new winter items or monetary donations until Friday, Nov. 22, including coats for men, women, teens, children and babies (with tags still attached), new socks and new winter accessories. Items can be dropped off to Clarissa Barnes, Gentle Hands Healthcare, 6815 W. Capitol Drive Suite 311, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, or from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday and Friday.

Thanksgiving Family Food Basket donations are being accepted at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission Central Campus Visitors’ lobby, 830 N. 19th St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hunger Task Force is returning to American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, with CBS 58 and Brewers Community Foundation, for its annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Drive from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The groups will collect turkeys and cash donations to feed seniors, families and children this holiday season. They are also accepting donations of healthy, non-perishable foods, including breakfast cereal, canned, low-sodium vegetables and fruit in 100% juice. Donors will receive a Freddy Peralta soccer jersey plus additional giveaway items, while supplies last. More information here.

Capuchin Community Services is looking for volunteers to assist with distributing holiday food boxes at its House of Peace location, 1702 W. Walnut St. Sign up here. More information here. Capuchin also is accepting donations of blankets, coats and winter accessories throughout the winter for its Warm Winter Drive.

Meredith Melland is the neighborhoods reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and a corps member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America plays no role in editorial decisions in the NNS newsroom.