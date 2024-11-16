This 100-Year-Old Organization Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Fight for Something Better

By Devin Blake

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

For Dwayne Mack, having the heart to change after incarceration has led him from one victory to another.

Today, Mack is a peer support specialist at the Joshua Glover Residential Reentry Center, a community-based housing program in Milwaukee for men being released from incarceration who need treatment for substance abuse.

Before serving on staff, Mack was a graduate of the program.

“I show them the way out because I got out,” Mack said.

The residence, along with a range of other types of programming, is operated by Wisconsin Community Services, founded in 1912 to serve justice-involved people.

Although its services now extend to a broader population, it remains committed to its roots, playing a “key role” in Milwaukee’s reentry ecosystem, said Jeanne Geraci, executive director of Benedict Center, another organization providing reentry services and a frequent collaborator with Wisconsin Community Services.

Reentry providers have their work cut out for them in Milwaukee County, which, as of July, has nearly 13,000 people on some kind of supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. This is the highest number of people on supervision in any other region in the state, according to publicly available correctional data.

Wisconsin Community Services provides a thorough menu of behavioral, substance abuse and employment services to vulnerable people, including youths and families.

“We really try to build up the self-efficacy of people. So they can be self-motivated, self-inclined to continue what they need to do,” said Jay Tucker, administrator of community and reintegration services for Wisconsin Community Services.

Referrals

Wisconsin Community Services receives direct referrals from the Department of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Prisons into one of three residences: an alternative to incarceration for individuals who need treatment for both mental health and substance abuse; supportive housing for people getting services from the Milwaukee County Day Reporting Center; and residential and reentry services for those leaving federal custody.

Those referred by the Department of Corrections can stay in their residence for 90 to 120 days, and those referred by the Bureau of Prisons can stay longer than that, depending on their specific reentry plan.

“But when they leave, the biggest thing is they always come back,” said David Gilmore, assistant program director at the Joshua Glover residence.

Sometimes it’s because they want help with something, but sometimes it’s to simply check back in with staff they connected with, Gilmore said.

Additionally, people in the city of Milwaukee can be referred into the prisoner reintegration program, which provides pre-and post-release services designed with people who were formerly incarcerated in mind and includes employment, substance abuse treatment and mental health services, among other resources.

Those who are no longer in a residential program as well as those who have been justice-impacted but did not take part in a residential program, also can take advantage of services at one, or both, of Wisconsin Community Services’ offices.

One location is at 2610 W. North Ave.

Services there are generally divided into behavioral health and employment-related, said Tucker. But under these two umbrellas are a variety of services, such as job-readiness classes, vocational training, driver’s license recovery and fatherhood classes.

There also is an administrative office, at 3732 W. Wisconsin Ave., where there are other mental health resources and a pharmacy.

In both locations, accessibility is key, said Tucker.

“People may just see our sign and walk in,” she said. “We get it everyday – it’s probably happening right now. Someone will see one of our signs. See ads, see our logos. They’ll come in and say, ‘Hey I got a record and heard you could help me get a job.’”

Individuals can fill out initial intake paperwork and get connected with staff. Regardless of the initial need someone says they need help with, they also will be screened for other needs.

The primary criterion to qualify for services is simply to be a resident of Wisconsin.

What clients are bringing to the table

When changing one’s life after incarceration, desire is key, said Gilmore.

“I could have a million houses that cost a dollar a month and put people in houses, but if your desire is not to keep yourself together and do what you need to do to keep the housing and keep yourself right, it’s all for nothing,” he said.

Gilmore said he’s worked with private landlords in the past who have given his clients priority, but it didn’t work because of a lack of this kind of desire.

“We put them in there, and two months later – they tore the place up.

And stopped paying rent. Because their heart wasn’t really into true change,” he said.

The heart for change starts with the heart for sobriety, said Mack, the peer support specialist and former Joshua Glover resident. This then allows a person to address some basics of life, such as getting a driver’s license.

After that, Mack said, these steps then allow an individual to pursue and keep employment.

“Success is spelled W-O-R-K,” he said. “You’re talking to a man who now works for five companies.”

For more information

Those interested in more information for services at either of the offices can call (414) 290-0400.