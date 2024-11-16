Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra “Play Your Part” Concert Features 1000 Young Musicians

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (Photo/Carter Simmons)

By Karen Stokes

The future of music was in full display as The Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) held their annual “Play Your Part” concert at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield.

The all-day concert on Saturday, Nov. 9, featured 1,000 students from 200 schools performing for an audience of over 2,000 community members.

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center in Brookfield (Photo/Karen Stokes)

Since 1956, the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra has been nurturing, challenging, and inspiring young minds through music, profoundly changing lives and our community for the better. MYSO has grown from one orchestra and 30 students to become one of the largest youth orchestras in the country.

CEO of MYSO, Linda Edelstein and Sharveta Parker, program coordinator, MYSO (Photo/Karen Stokes)

“Play your Part” is an event that’s held annually for the musicians to demonstrate their skill set. They start in August/September and the first concert for them is in November,” said Sharveta Parker, program coordinator at MYSO. “All our students/musicians have the opportunity to raise money in support from their families and friends for this event which also supports their learning. Play Your Part is a showcase of their learning that families are able to see how and what the students have learned in their time spent at MYSO.”

Calypso/Soca Steel Bands (Photo/Karen Stokes)

“The students are from all over the Milwaukee area, we have families from as far as Eagle River and Milwaukee, Brookfield but today they come and showcase the skills of the students. We have over 10 ensembles from all the different symphonies and string orchestras that we have, in addition to the other ensembles,” she said.

MYSO has exceeded its fundraising goal, raising over $150,000 through the student-led Play Your Part campaign. Funds will help keep participation costs low, support general operations, and provide tour aid for students.

