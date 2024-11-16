MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC H300 Health Pathway Office & DMC Main Building – Roof Replacement

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2024-011

DUE: 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2024, followed by the public bid opening

DMC H300 Health Pathway Office, PROJECT 2025512.01

Single Prime Contract including: Demolition, Masonry, Carpentry, Drywall & Finishing, Painting, Electrical & Lighting, HVAC & Sheet Metal

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2024-013

DUE: 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2024, followed by the public bid opening

DMC Main Building – Roof Replacement – Area 1, PROJECT 20225501.01

Single Prime Contract including: General, Construction, Demolition, Carpentry, Roofing, Sheet Metal and Plumbing

************************************************

1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at the time & date shown.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public

Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A mandatory tour of the project sites will be conducted. See Instructions to Bidders for details.

4. Bids will be publicly opened immediately after they are due in Room M70, MATC, 700 W State St., Milw., WI 53233, and virtually on Google Meet or by Phone. See Instructions to Bidders for details.

5. A goal of 20% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications and is strongly recommended.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.